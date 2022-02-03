Crime writer Val McDermid has withdrawn her sponsorship of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers after its decision to sign former Scotland striker David Goodwillie.
Goodwillie and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ruled by a civil court judge in 2017 to have raped a woman after a night out in 2011 and ordered to pay her ￡100,000 (US$135,300) damages.
No criminal case was ever brought against Goodwillie or Robertson after the Crown Office deemed there to be insufficient evidence.
Goodwillie maintains his innocence, saying they had consensual sex.
Lifelong fan McDermid, who backs the Kirkcaldy club and has her name as a shirt sponsor, said she would be ending her association with Raith Rovers.
“I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club,” McDermid wrote on Twitter. “The thought of the rapist David Goodwillie running out on the pitch at Starks Park in a @RaithRovers shirt with my name on it makes me feel physically sick.”
Goodwillie was signed on Monday from Clyde on a permanent deal until the end of the 2023-2024 season.
Raith Rovers said signing Goodwillie was “first and foremost... a football related decision.”
“While acknowledging the gravity of what happened ten years ago, as a club we fully support and encourage rehabilitation, and many factors influenced our signing,” a club statement said. “As with all new signings, the club has carefully considered our position as a Community Club and we completely respect the differing views among fans and stakeholders, many of whom we have spoken to directly in the past 24 hours and are continuing to engage with.”
The statement added that the club believed Goodwillie’s signing would strengthen the playing squad, and that it aimed to rebuild trust with fans and stakeholders.
Raith Rovers’ women’s team captain Tyler Rattray has also quit the club in protest at Goodwillie’s signing.
“After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it,” Rattray wrote on Twitter.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also weighed in to support the stances of McDermid and Rattray.
“The fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality,” Sturgeon said.
Goodwillie, 32, spent five years at Clyde after spells with Dundee United and Aberdeen.
Clyde also attracted criticism for signing Goodwillie, but defended their decision by saying people should be allowed to rebuild their lives and careers after mistakes.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best