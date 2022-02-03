Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, as police were again granted more time to question the 20-year-old.
The player was first arrested on Sunday after Greater Manchester Police were made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”
Detectives on Monday were given additional time to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.
The force on Tuesday said in a statement: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.”
“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” the statement said. “He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February. Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English soccer, was suspended from playing or training with Manchester United until further notice.
The posts have since been deleted from social media.
Complainants of sexual offenses must not be identified under English law and their anonymity is protected for life.
Manchester United issued a new statement following the latest developments.
“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind,” the English Premier League club said. “As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”
Sportswear giant Nike said it had suspended its deal with the player and video game developer EA Sports said that he had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22.
Greenwood made his United debut in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals after coming up through the youth ranks.
He signed a new deal in February last year, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.
Greenwood made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020, but he has yet to win another cap for the Three Lions.
