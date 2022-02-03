Alex Galchenyuk on Tuesday was the only scorer in the shoot-out as the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat Colorado 3-2, snapping the Avalanche’s 18-game home winning streak.
Galchenyuk had a second-period goal and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes.
Scott Wedgewood stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime. He made a game-sealing save on Nazem Kadri on Colorado’s last shoot-out attempt.
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today
“I was confident in myself. I think that’s one thing I’ve been working on,” Wedgewood said. “I need to go up against the best to prove I can be one of the best. So that’s one of those mantras.”
The Avalanche had won 10 in a row since an overtime loss in Nashville on Jan. 11. Two of those wins came against Arizona, including a shoot-out victory in Denver to start the 10-game winning streak.
Colorado are legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. The Coyotes are rebuilding, but they have played the Western Conference leaders tough this season.
“We mentioned many times this year that we have a group with a lot of pride, a lot of character and a lot of leadership,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “The boys take pride in the way they play, the way they bounce back. They know the Avs are a really good team, they were on a roll. They arrived here with a lot of pride, they played with a lot of passion and they battled all the way through.”
Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves, while Mikko Rantanen and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who lost their first home game since Nov. 3 last year against Columbus. Their last regulation loss at home came on Oct. 26 against Vegas.
“First period was kind of weird, but the last two periods we didn’t give up a lot until they tied it up,” Rantanen said. “It shouldn’t happen, especially at home the way we’ve been defending [the] lead.”
Colorado finished last month 15-0-1, tying the NHL record for wins and points in a month, but the Avs stumbled on the first day of this month. The loss ended a run of success that dated to Nov. 6 last year, when the Avalanche were 4-5-1. They are 28-4-2 since losing back-to-back games to the Blue Jackets.
“Once you start winning you want to keep going,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “That’s the culture we set here, to keep winning. We hate losing. Especially with this run, we wanted to keep it going. Start a new one.”
Colorado went ahead on Kadri’s 19th goal of the season at 2 minutes, 42 seconds of the second period. Kadri is third in the NHL in scoring with 60 points, which is one shy of his career best for a season, set with Toronto in 2016-2017.
Galchenyuk tied it with his first goal of the year 10 minutes later and Rantanen put the Avalanche back in front with 42.7 seconds left in the second period. It was his 24th of the season.
Galchenyuk’s goal was his first with the Coyotes since April 6, 2019. He played for four different teams over two seasons before joining Arizona again in the off-season.
“I put in the work trying to find the game, put a lot of effort on my two-way game,” he said. “Over the last few games, my game’s really been building a lot, better and better, and I had a great opportunity tonight.”
Colorado had a chance to ice it, but Devon Toews hit the post late in the third period.
Wedgewood was pulled for an extra skater in the final two minutes and Crouse’s goal with 38 seconds left sent it to overtime.
Elsewhere, the Flames burned the Stars 4-3, the Predators beat the Canucks 4-2, the Islanders sank the Senators 4-1, the Golden Knights defeated the Sabres 5-2 and the Flyers downed the Jets 3-1.
The Bruins edged the Kraken 3-2, the Maple Leafs routed the Devils 7-1 and the Rangers mauled the Panthers 5-2, while in two games that went to overtime the Capitals pipped the Penguins 4-3 and the Lightning sank the Sharks 3-2.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best