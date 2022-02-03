South Korea on Tuesday booked their place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Paulo Bento’s side beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to confirm their progress to a 10th consecutive finals.
Second-half goals from Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon ensured South Korea continue a run of successive qualifications that stretches back to Mexico in 1986 as they wrapped up a top-two finish in Group A of Asian qualifying.
South Korea join Iran in confirming their place at November’s finals after Dragan Skocic’s side claimed their ticket for Qatar on Thursday last week.
Only the top two finishers in each of Asia’s two qualifying groups secure guaranteed berths at the finals, while the third-placed nations face off for the right to meet South American opposition in an intercontinental playoff.
Iran defeated the United Arab Emirates 1-0 through a Mehdi Taremi goal to remain on top of the Group A standings and leave Bert van Marwijk’s side third on nine points.
Van Marwijk’s team hold a three-point lead over Lebanon, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in Sidon.
Meanwhile, Japan closed in on the finals with a 2-0 victory over Group B leaders Saudi Arabia at Saitama Stadium that moved Hajime Moriyasu’s side to within a point of the summit.
Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito were on target for the Samurai Blue as they handed Herve Renard’s side a first defeat of the current round of qualifiers.
Vietnam picked up their first win of the campaign as their 3-1 victory in Hanoi ended China’s slim hopes of finishing third in Group B and claiming a playoff berth.
Australia’s hopes of automatic qualification were hit by a late Abdullah Fawaz penalty as Oman claimed a 2-2 draw with Graham Arnold’s side in Muscat.
Jamie Maclaren’s 15th-minute penalty put Australia ahead, but Fawaz leveled with a drive into the top corner.
Aaron Mooy restored Australia’s lead 11 minutes from time when he shot past Faiyz al-Rashidi, only for Fawaz to score from the penalty spot following Fran Karacic’s foul on Muhsen al-Ghassani.
Australia remain third in Group B, but are now four points behind Saudi Arabia and three adrift of Japan, with games against the leading pair to come in the final two rounds of qualifiers in March.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best