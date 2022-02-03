South Korea qualify, Australia’s hopes dented

Reuters, HONG KONG and MELBOURNE





South Korea on Tuesday booked their place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Paulo Bento’s side beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to confirm their progress to a 10th consecutive finals.

Second-half goals from Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon ensured South Korea continue a run of successive qualifications that stretches back to Mexico in 1986 as they wrapped up a top-two finish in Group A of Asian qualifying.

South Korea join Iran in confirming their place at November’s finals after Dragan Skocic’s side claimed their ticket for Qatar on Thursday last week.

Only the top two finishers in each of Asia’s two qualifying groups secure guaranteed berths at the finals, while the third-placed nations face off for the right to meet South American opposition in an intercontinental playoff.

Iran defeated the United Arab Emirates 1-0 through a Mehdi Taremi goal to remain on top of the Group A standings and leave Bert van Marwijk’s side third on nine points.

Van Marwijk’s team hold a three-point lead over Lebanon, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Iraq in Sidon.

Meanwhile, Japan closed in on the finals with a 2-0 victory over Group B leaders Saudi Arabia at Saitama Stadium that moved Hajime Moriyasu’s side to within a point of the summit.

Takumi Minamino and Junya Ito were on target for the Samurai Blue as they handed Herve Renard’s side a first defeat of the current round of qualifiers.

Vietnam picked up their first win of the campaign as their 3-1 victory in Hanoi ended China’s slim hopes of finishing third in Group B and claiming a playoff berth.

Australia’s hopes of automatic qualification were hit by a late Abdullah Fawaz penalty as Oman claimed a 2-2 draw with Graham Arnold’s side in Muscat.

Jamie Maclaren’s 15th-minute penalty put Australia ahead, but Fawaz leveled with a drive into the top corner.

Aaron Mooy restored Australia’s lead 11 minutes from time when he shot past Faiyz al-Rashidi, only for Fawaz to score from the penalty spot following Fran Karacic’s foul on Muhsen al-Ghassani.

Australia remain third in Group B, but are now four points behind Saudi Arabia and three adrift of Japan, with games against the leading pair to come in the final two rounds of qualifiers in March.