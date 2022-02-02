Japan’s Shohei Ohtani does not know when the MLB’s lockout will end, but the reigning American League Most Valuable Player said the longer the labor dispute drags on, the more it risks impacting him mentally.
Ohtani, who was revealed on Monday as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 22 video game, and fellow players have been locked out since early December and the labor dispute has put this month’s reporting date for spring training in jeopardy.
“Physically I’ll be fine no matter how long the delay will be. If there’s any issues I would have it’s probably mentally,” Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ hitting and pitching sensation, said via an interpreter. “If it’s going to prolong too long and we have no idea when the season is going start then that might lead to some lack of motivation in my workouts.”
Photo: Reuters
MLB officials and the players’ union met in the middle of last month for the first time since the lockout began, but there has been little evidence that any meaningful progress has been made regarding a new collective bargaining agreement.
Barring a significant interruption to spring training, the MLB’s 162-game regular season is supposed to begin on March 31, and while players cannot enter club facilities during the lockout, Ohtani is not treating this close season any different.
“I’m preparing as if spring training is going to get started on time,” Ohtani said. “If it were to get delayed a little bit there won’t be a problem, I can adjust my workload accordingly.”
Ohtani had one of the most awe-inspiring seasons in baseball history last year as both a hitter and pitcher, and went on to be named the unanimous winner of the American League Most Valuable Player award.
Last year was Ohtani’s first full MLB season as a hitter and pitcher, a feat that has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, and the standout excelled in both roles as he went 9-2 as a pitcher while hitting 46 home runs.
Ohtani said he is eager to get back on the field and believes his best is yet to come.
“There’s still a lot of room to grow both physically and skill-set wise,” Ohtani said. “I just need to keep my body strong and healthy to be able to play out my career without missing as many games as I can. So in that case, I feel like I haven’t peaked yet.”
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best