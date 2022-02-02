Ohtani says lengthy MLB lockout could impact motivation

Reuters





Japan’s Shohei Ohtani does not know when the MLB’s lockout will end, but the reigning American League Most Valuable Player said the longer the labor dispute drags on, the more it risks impacting him mentally.

Ohtani, who was revealed on Monday as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 22 video game, and fellow players have been locked out since early December and the labor dispute has put this month’s reporting date for spring training in jeopardy.

“Physically I’ll be fine no matter how long the delay will be. If there’s any issues I would have it’s probably mentally,” Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ hitting and pitching sensation, said via an interpreter. “If it’s going to prolong too long and we have no idea when the season is going start then that might lead to some lack of motivation in my workouts.”

American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is pictured on the cover of Sony’s MLB The Show 22 video game in an undated handout. Photo: Reuters

MLB officials and the players’ union met in the middle of last month for the first time since the lockout began, but there has been little evidence that any meaningful progress has been made regarding a new collective bargaining agreement.

Barring a significant interruption to spring training, the MLB’s 162-game regular season is supposed to begin on March 31, and while players cannot enter club facilities during the lockout, Ohtani is not treating this close season any different.

“I’m preparing as if spring training is going to get started on time,” Ohtani said. “If it were to get delayed a little bit there won’t be a problem, I can adjust my workload accordingly.”

Ohtani had one of the most awe-inspiring seasons in baseball history last year as both a hitter and pitcher, and went on to be named the unanimous winner of the American League Most Valuable Player award.

Last year was Ohtani’s first full MLB season as a hitter and pitcher, a feat that has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, and the standout excelled in both roles as he went 9-2 as a pitcher while hitting 46 home runs.

Ohtani said he is eager to get back on the field and believes his best is yet to come.

“There’s still a lot of room to grow both physically and skill-set wise,” Ohtani said. “I just need to keep my body strong and healthy to be able to play out my career without missing as many games as I can. So in that case, I feel like I haven’t peaked yet.”