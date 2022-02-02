Thirteen months ago, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was preparing to bid farewell to cricket and embrace motherhood. Come March, she will be spearheading Pakistan’s campaign at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, a comeback she hopes will inspire female cricketers in her homeland and beyond.
Family support and her love for the game were crucial, but the 30-year-old said that she owes her return to the parental support policy introduced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last year.
“I didn’t have any clarity about my future at that time. It seemed all over,” Maroof said from Karachi, Pakistan. “Then I spoke to the PCB management and [coach] David Hemp. They told me: ‘You can come back. Players in Australia, New Zealand and England do come back’ [from motherhood].”
Photo: Reuters
Maroof was the first beneficiary of the new PCB policy which entitled her to 12 months of paid leave and a guaranteed contract extension.
She will also have her mother in New Zealand to help look after her child so she can focus on cricket.
“Without the policy, I probably would’ve quit the game by now,” the all-rounder said. “Now I can travel with my daughter, and with my mother around, I can focus on cricket knowing my kid is in safe hands. My husband has been a big support, he kept telling me I can return to the game and inspire others.”
Maroof said that she is in a “great space” and close to regaining her peak fitness ahead of Pakistan’s March 6 opener against India at Mount Maunganui in a tournament the team have so far struggled in.
“We haven’t reached the semis. If we can achieve that, it will be a big achievement for us,” she said. “In the past, we’ve performed individually, but didn’t get results as a team. But we have a good squad now and we’ll try our best to get into the semis.”
Her optimism stems from the change she has seen in Pakistan cricket since her debut in 2006.
Along with the standard of cricket, she has also seen how the stature of female cricketers has grown in the nation, something she attributes to social media.
“There were no social media those days and nobody knew us,” the veteran of 216 international matches said. “Now everybody treats us on [a] par with the male cricketers. The recognition we get there is huge. We’ve become role models for others. It’s a big, big change.”
It could be a double-edged sword, though, and the Pakistan captain has advised her teammates to shun social media during the World Cup.
“Of course sometimes they [followers] make harsh comments, but that’s how social media is,” she said. “During the T20 World Cup in Australia [in 2020], I learned a lesson that we should not use social media while on tour and during big tournaments.”
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best