Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro is to return to competitive tennis after two-and-a-half years of injury at next week’s Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.
The 33-year-old has not played since fracturing his kneecap in June 2019 at the Queen’s Club Championships in London.
The former world No. 3 has undergone four surgeries on his knee for that injury while slipping to No. 757 in the world rankings.
Photo: Reuters
Both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, which takes place a week later, announced Del Potro had been given wild cards to compete in the clay-court events.
The injury-prone Argentine also broke his knee at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018 and before that suffered multiple wrist injuries that also required four surgeries.
The US Open champion at 20 in 2009, Del Potro won the last of his 22 ATP Tour titles in Indian Wells, California, in 2018.
Photo: AFP
He last played the Argentina Open as a 17-year-old in 2006, losing in the first round to former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.
THIEM RETURN DELAYED
AFP, CORDOBA, Argentina
Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Monday pulled out of his planned comeback from a long injury layoff at the Cordoba Open in Argentina because of pain in his hands between his knuckles.
The 2020 US Open champion, who has been out for more than seven months with a wrist injury, had hoped to make his comeback this week.
“I’m very sorry, but I have to announce that I’m going to pull out of ATP in Cordoba,” Thiem said in a video posted on Twitter ahead of the tournament. “In the last days I suffered a minor injury between my knuckles, a little strain of my ligaments. The positive thing, the wrist is perfectly fine, but I’m suffering pain in my hands and also lacking of practice. So I have to pull out, I’m very sad, but I’m going to come back once I’m 100 percent fit.”
Thiem, who reached the 2020 Australian Open final, said in December that his wrist was “in optimal condition” allowing him to practice “normally with a very good intensity.”
The 28-year-old was unable to defend his US Open title last year and also pushed back his expected return until after the Australian Open, which finished on Sunday.
The Austrian two-time French Open runner-up has seen his ranking plummet from a career-high world No. 3 in March last year to No. 37 in the latest ATP Tour rankings.
