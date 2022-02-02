Sam Reinhart on Monday scored his fifth career hat-trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 for their fourth straight win.
Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Florida secure the top spot in the NHL heading into the All-Star break.
Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, while Reinhart added an assist.
Photo: AP
“The puck was just falling,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “Just beautiful goals. It was kind of fun to just watch them globe trot around. A really fun game for them.”
Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among rookies this season with 22, tying the franchise record.
“We came to play and everything went our way,” Lundell said. “We knew where to put the puck. This is one night that I will remember.”
The Panthers’ 75 goals last month are the most by any NHL team in a calendar month in the past 25 seasons. Florida’s 12 wins in a month is a team record.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots for his 23rd win and sixth straight against Columbus, where he played seven seasons.
Patrik Laine had two goals, while Gus Nyquist and Emil Bemstrom also scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped their eighth straight to the Panthers — including a 9-2 drubbing 16 days ago — and fourth of five games at home.
Elvis Merzlikins, who gave up four goals on 11 first-period shots, made 11 stops in the second period before Joonas Korpisalo came in for the third, stopping 13.
Marchment put the Panthers ahead with a shot from the slot just 32 seconds into the game for his fourth consecutive game with a goal.
Reinhart made it 2-0 with a shot from the baseline at 3 minutes, 23 seconds.
“First-period goals always help,” Marchment said. “We just rolled four lines and played hard. I thought we did a good job tonight.”
Nyquist’s wrist-shot from the blue line put Columbus on the board at 4:20, before Barkov made it 3-1, 32 seconds into a Panthers’ power play for his team-leading sixth score with a man advantage.
Reinhart one-timed a perfect pass from Marchment on the rush to make it 4-1, before Laine cut it to 4-2 with seven seconds left in the first period off a steal by Jakub Voracek.
Reinhart’s third goal off a breakaway at 4:27 of the second made it 5-2, before Bemstrom cut into the lead 1:07 later, burying a behind-the-net pass from Jack Roslevic.
Laine pulled Columbus within a goal at 11:45 of the second, but Tippett scored at 17:07 and Weegar hit the net 15 seconds later to make it 7-4.
Marchment gave Florida a 8-4 lead 27 seconds into the third period.
“This is a dangerous team,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said.
“They are fast, quick in transition, have guys who can finish and are playing with a lot of confidence,” he said. “The last thing you want to do is turn the puck over. We clawed our way back into it, and then we were chasing again.”
Elsewhere, the Maple Leafs downed the Devils 6-4 and the Canucks beat the Blackhawks 3-1. In two games that went to overtime, the Red Wings sank the Ducks 2-1 and the Senators overcame the Oilers 3-2.
Additional reporting by staff writer
