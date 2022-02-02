Virus cases within ‘controllable range’ at Beijing Olympics

Reuters, BEIJING





The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the “expected controllable range,” despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China’s Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said yesterday.

The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee has reported 200 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.

“As more people are entering China, the imported COVID-19 cases are increasing,” Pandemic Prevention and Control Office deputy director-general Huang Chun said at a news conference.

Huang said rising cases were also a result of more effective and accurate COVID-19 detection techniques by customs.

Games organizers reported a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Monday, of which 16 were athletes.

Many athletes have been shut out from the Games, which run from Friday to Feb. 20, after testing positive on arrival at the airport. While many more have been put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, but being asymptomatic.

“Getting to the Olympics is never easy and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging,” Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist in bobsled, wrote on social media from her quarantine hotel.

China credits the strict COVID-19 control measures, including frequent nucleic acid testing, for helping prevent clustered cases inside the closed loop.

The COVID-19 situation “is generally within our expected controllable range. So the Games participants, including athletes, and Chinese public do not have to worry,” Huang said.

He said the organizers were not considering any major changes to COVID-19 control policies at the Games.