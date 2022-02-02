The COVID-19 situation at the Beijing Winter Olympics is within the “expected controllable range,” despite increasing positive cases being detected, a senior official at China’s Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office said yesterday.
The Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee has reported 200 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 23 among airport arrivals and those in the Games “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel, including athletes, from the public.
“As more people are entering China, the imported COVID-19 cases are increasing,” Pandemic Prevention and Control Office deputy director-general Huang Chun said at a news conference.
Huang said rising cases were also a result of more effective and accurate COVID-19 detection techniques by customs.
Games organizers reported a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases among Games-related personnel on Monday, of which 16 were athletes.
Many athletes have been shut out from the Games, which run from Friday to Feb. 20, after testing positive on arrival at the airport. While many more have been put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, but being asymptomatic.
“Getting to the Olympics is never easy and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging,” Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist in bobsled, wrote on social media from her quarantine hotel.
China credits the strict COVID-19 control measures, including frequent nucleic acid testing, for helping prevent clustered cases inside the closed loop.
The COVID-19 situation “is generally within our expected controllable range. So the Games participants, including athletes, and Chinese public do not have to worry,” Huang said.
He said the organizers were not considering any major changes to COVID-19 control policies at the Games.
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
‘POSITIVE MINDSET’: Despite exiting the Asian Cup, Taiwan can still grab a spot at next year’s World Cup in a round-robin tournament with Thailand and Vietnam Taiwan’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 32 years were dealt a blow on Sunday after they lost to the Philippines in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Asian Cup. The Philippines defeated Taiwan 4-3 on penalties after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw and neither side scored in 30 minutes of extra-time. Taiwan went down 1-0 just after halftime when Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada opened the scoring, but a brilliant shot in the top-right corner just over the hand of Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel by Zhuo Li-ping evened the
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best