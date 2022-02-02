Sixers slip past Grizzlies in overtime

HOUSTON HAMMERED: Stephen Curry scored 40 points as the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight contest with a 122-108 blowout victory over the Rockets

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris combined for 64 points on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game with a 122-119 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a clash between two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Maxey scored 33 points and Harris finished with 31 points for the Sixers, who won despite being without their leading scorer Joel Embiid.

“Our motto tonight was don’t let them punk us,” Maxey said.

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, left, lays up past Jaren Jackson Jr of the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Maxey, who also had eight assists and four blocked shots, scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter in front of a crowd of 20,400 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 37 points and Desmond Bane added 34, including five points in overtime.

The Sixers and the Grizzlies have been two of the best teams in the league since Christmas.

Embiid has been the catalyst for Philadelphia during the surge, which has seen them win 15 of their past 18 games.

He did not play against Memphis because the team wanted to give him the night off.

Tobias Harris produced 31 points, while Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson tallied 18 and Steven Adams grabbed 12 rebounds for Memphis, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Grizzlies won 12 of 15 last month, but their difficult schedule finally caught up with them against the Sixers.

Maxey, who went to the University of Kentucky, said he enjoys the challenge of going up against an elite guard like Bane, who played college basketball at Texas Christian University.

“You circle some of these games on the calendar because it is a marquee matchup,” Maxey said. “Bane is a great player. He came out of my class. Today I wanted to get the win and put the world on notice as well.”

In Houston, Texas, Stephen Curry scored 40 points, including 21 in the final quarter, as the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight contest with a 122-108 blowout victory over the mistake-prone Houston Rockets.

Curry also had nine assists and five rebounds, and made seven three-pointers en route to posting his sixth 40-point game of the season.

Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Golden State, who shot 53.8 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors sent Houston to their fourth consecutive loss and 11th straight defeat at home.

Curry carried the offensive load in the fourth quarter, shooting seven of 10 from the field and four of seven from three-point range.

Wiggins grabbed five rebounds and shot eight of 14 in the victory.

Christian Wood (24 points, 13 rebounds) and Kevin Porter (17 points, 11 assists) posted double-doubles for the Rockets, who dug themselves a huge hole after committing eight third-quarter turnovers.

In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 29 points, while Jayson Tatum contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Boston Celtics thrashed the Miami Heat 122-92.

Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists, while Al Horford contributed 14 points and nine boards for the Celtics, who have beaten the Heat twice this season.

Miami struggled to score with forward Jimmy Butler out due to an injury to his right toe.

Elsewhere, the Thunder thrashed the Trail Blazers 98-81, the Pacers pipped the Clippers 122-116, the Knicks dethroned the Kings 116-96, the Raptors downed the Hawks 106-100 and the Cavaliers edged the Pelicans 93-90.

Additional reporting by staff writer