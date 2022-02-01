Mason Greenwood suspected of assault

AFP, LONDON





Manchester police on Sunday said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United suspended England forward Mason Greenwood following allegations on social media.

“Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” a statement said. “An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Under English law, alleged and actual victims of sexual offenses cannot be named.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, right, vies for the ball with West Ham United’s Aaron Cresswell in their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Jan. 22. Photo: EPA-EFE

Images and allegations were reportedly visible on a woman’s Instagram account on Sunday and were widely shared across other forms of social media.

They have since been deleted.

In the afternoon, United announced that Greenwood, 20, had been suspended from training or playing for the club.

“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” a club statement said.

In an earlier statement, United had said that they were aware of the allegations and images on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greenwood has yet to make any public comment.

Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden In September 2020 were sent home from an England squad in Iceland after a breach of the team’s COVID-19 guidelines following their senior international debuts.

Allegations emerged in Icelandic media that Foden and Greenwood were visited by two local girls during the trip, but England manager Gareth Southgate said at the time: “Nobody from outside our party has been into the areas of the hotel that we occupy.”