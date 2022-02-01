Manchester police on Sunday said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United suspended England forward Mason Greenwood following allegations on social media.
“Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” a statement said. “An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Under English law, alleged and actual victims of sexual offenses cannot be named.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Images and allegations were reportedly visible on a woman’s Instagram account on Sunday and were widely shared across other forms of social media.
They have since been deleted.
In the afternoon, United announced that Greenwood, 20, had been suspended from training or playing for the club.
“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” a club statement said.
In an earlier statement, United had said that they were aware of the allegations and images on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
Greenwood has yet to make any public comment.
Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden In September 2020 were sent home from an England squad in Iceland after a breach of the team’s COVID-19 guidelines following their senior international debuts.
Allegations emerged in Icelandic media that Foden and Greenwood were visited by two local girls during the trip, but England manager Gareth Southgate said at the time: “Nobody from outside our party has been into the areas of the hotel that we occupy.”
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best