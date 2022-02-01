Egypt and Senegal advance to semi-finals

AFP, YAOUNDE





Mohamed Salah starred on Sunday as Egypt reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and were joined in the last four by Senegal, while the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde where eight people died in a crush last week was given the green light to host the final.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) gave the stadium the go-ahead to host the second semi-final on Thursday between the hosts and Egypt, and the final on Sunday after lifting the temporary suspension of the venue where the eight died, including a child, on Monday last week.

“Having noted the recommendations and undertakings from government in regard to additional security provisions ... the CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembe Stadium,” African soccer’s governing body said in a statement. “The Local Organising Committee and the government of Cameroon having significantly increased security and resources at the Olembe Stadium, [CAF] are confident that the safety and security of spectators and visitors will be assured.”

Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate, top, scores past Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono, right, in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The disaster happened prior to Monday last week’s last-16 tie between hosts Cameroon and Comoros, when supporters were caught in a crush at the south entrance gate of the stadium.

Thirty-eight people were also injured in the disaster.

Witnesses said that a mass of people were crushed up against gates at the southern entrance before police eventually opened them. Hundreds of supporters then broke through, causing a stampede.

Cameroonian Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on Friday blamed a “reckless decision” by security forces to open the closed gate for the tragedy and announced a raft of measures aimed at ensuring that the Olembe Stadium could be reopened.

Olembe, a 60,000-seat venue built for the tournament, was then stripped of the quarter-final due to be played there, with the match instead moved to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, also in Yaounde.

That meant a double-header at the stadium on Sunday, with Egypt coming from behind to defeat Morocco 2-1 in extra-time, before Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Morocco took the lead through an early Sofiane Boufal penalty, only for Egypt captain Salah to equalize early in the second half, following up to score after a Mohamed Abdelmonem header was saved.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal then tipped a late Nayef Aguerd header onto the crossbar as the game went to extra-time and the record seven-time continental champions found the winner in the 100th minute.

Salah made it with some excellent play on the right before his low delivery to the back post was turned in by Mahmoud Trezeguet.

“Our goal is to make the people in Egypt happy,” said Salah, while his coach, Carlos Queiroz, dismissed suggestions the Pharaohs are a one-man team.

“I agree that the best players need to show up, but without the team that we saw out there on the pitch today it is not possible to win games,” Queiroz said.

As he was leaving the stadium, Salah bumped into his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane arriving for Senegal’s match.

Mane set up the opener for Famara Diedhiou in that quarter-final, but Equatorial Guinea fought back to equalize through Jannick Buyla early in the second half.

However, substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr then both found the net to seal Senegal’s place in the semi-finals and a meeting with Burkina Faso tomorrow at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Burkina Faso defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to give some relief to a nation rocked by the ousting last week of Burkinabe president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a military coup.

Hosts Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0 in their quarter-final in Douala in their first outing since the Olembe disaster and they now return there to face Egypt on Thursday in a meeting of the two teams with the most Cup of Nations titles.