ATHLETICS

Faulty device causes chaos

It briefly appeared as if US shot putter Ryan Crouser broke his own world indoor and outdoor world records with an effort of 23.38m at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday. He was even declared the event winner. However, Crouser and meet director Ray Flynn later said that the measuring device delivered a faulty reading and all results from the competition were stricken, with the event listed as canceled on the meet Web site.

SKI JUMPING

Kobayashi soars to No. 1

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi geared up for the Beijing Winter Olympics in style, clinching his seventh FIS Ski Jumping World Cup win of the season in a large-hill event at Willingen, Germany, on Saturday to soar to the top of the overall standings. Kobayashi, one of the favorites for Beijing, leaped 145m and was awarded 115.6 points, easily beating Norway’s Halvor Egner Granerud by four points. Granerud’s countryman, Marius Lindvik, took third with 107 points. The competition had to be reduced to just one jump due to heavy rain and strong winds. “Of course, I’m happy about my win. I was also lucky with the conditions today, but that’s what you need to finish on top on days like today. It was really difficult,” Kobayashi said after his 26th World Cup victory.

CRICKET

Ali shines for England

Stand-in skipper Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball as England beat the West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth Twenty20 international in Bridgetown to set up a series decider. Moeen, leading England in place of the injured Eoin Morgan, struck seven sixes, including four in a row off Jason Holder, during a 63 made from just 28 balls, as England posted a total of 193-6 on Saturday. The off-spinner then took two for 28 runs during the West Indies’ 159-5 as England leveled the five-match series at 2-2 ahead of the teams’ return to the Kensington Oval. With the West Indies needing 61 off the final four overs, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley held their nerve. “I thought we were good in all areas,” player of the match Moeen said as he highlighted England’s bowling late on. “That’s the thing we’re really proud about tonight, the ‘death bowling’ was fantastic.”

ICE HOCKEY

Leafs rally in last period

Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Saturday night. Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1 minute, 14 seconds left, and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin’s goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won its second consecutive game. “We knew that if we got the first goal of the third period, we had a good chance of winning,” Bunting said. “We had our chances. They just weren’t going in. Fortunately, they started going in in the third.” Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf each had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. “I felt confident we could score two goals,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Our best people made some big-time plays and we put pressure on Detroit. It’s a great win for us. Not a great game, but a great win.” Dylan Larkin scored twice and added an assist for Detroit. Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal for the Red Wings, who led 4-2 after two periods. Robby Fabbri and Moritz Seider each had two assists.