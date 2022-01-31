US-born teenager gunning for gold captivates China

AFP, BEIJING





Eileen Gu is just 18, a grade-A student and has set new standards in freestyle skiing — no wonder there is a frenzy around her in China ahead of this week’s Beijing Olympics.

Gu looks poised to be the face of the Winter Games in the Chinese capital and expectations are sky-high.

The teenager, who is also a model, was born in California to an American father and Chinese mother, but represents China after switching her allegiance from the US.

Eileen Gu competes in the Toyota US Grand Prix women’s freeski halfpipe competition in Mammoth, California, on Jan. 8. Photo: AFP

It is a loss for the US, but a big win for the Olympic hosts and Gu underlined why on an explosive debut last year at the X Games, where she won two golds — a first for a woman rookie at the event. In November last year, she became the first woman to land a notoriously difficult trick — the freeski “double cork 1440,” which requires spinning four times in mid-air — during a training session in Austria.

Gu arrived in Beijing last week, posting a picture of herself eating dumplings with the caption “finished them all!” on her Sina Weibo account, to the delight of her 1.3 million followers.

A fluent Mandarin speaker with a distinct Beijing accent, Chinese state media has quickly latched onto its newfound star, eagerly covering her public appearances and numerous commercial deals.

Eileen Gu poses for pictures after placing first in the Toyota US Grand Prix women’s freeski halfpipe competition in Mammoth, California, on Jan. 8. Photo: AFP

State television filmed her feasting on Peking duck and admiring Tiananmen Square last year as the program host praised her “positive energy.”

Gu grew up in the US, but in June 2019 made the “incredibly tough” decision to compete for China, writing on Instagram that she was “proud of my heritage and equally proud of my American upbringings.”

China does not allow dual nationality so taking a Chinese passport should have meant abandoning her US one, although Gu has not confirmed that this is the case.

“The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born ... is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love,” she said at the time.

She recently told Time Magazine that she had received death threats online from people angry about her switch to Team China.

Her record-breaking performance at the X Games — where Gu was the first Chinese winner — prompted state media Xinhua to run a 1,000-word feature asking if she was the “next Chinese sports icon.”

She is known in China as Gu Ailing, as well as by the affectionate nickname “frog princess,” after she wore a green helmet in a competition.

“In the US, I grew up with all these idols and I wanted to be that for somebody else,” she told sponsor Red Bull in an interview.

“I get so many messages from Chinese kids saying I’m the reason for them to take up skiing,” she added.

Gu, who first hit the slopes aged three, won her first freestyle World Cup event at 15 and claimed two gold medals and a silver for China at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

She graduated from a San Francisco high school in 2020, 12 months early, so she could put aside her studies to focus on her Beijing 2022 training.

She reportedly scored 1,580 points out of a maximum 1,600 in the Scholastic Assessment Test used for college admissions in the US, and has been offered a place at Stanford.

A fashion fan and part-time model, Gu has featured in the Chinese editions of Vogue and Cosmopolitan, while speaking out against harmful diet culture and racism.

The pressure is mounting on the young athlete to shine at the Beijing Games, with just days to go.

“I’m really excited but I don’t think that anybody going to the Olympics would ever say they are 100 percent ready,” Gu told the International Olympic Committee Web site. “The only thing I can do is my best on the day. If that is a gold medal then I’ll be super-hyped, and if that is not, then I will still be super-hyped, because I work hard.”