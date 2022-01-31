Brady undecided on retirement: sources

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Only Tom Brady could turn a retirement decision into must-see drama.

Despite reports that he is retiring, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he has not made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

It is unknown when he plans to make an announcement, leaving his team guessing and fans hoping for one more run, which seems unlikely considering his age and family situation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves as he leaves the field after a NFL pre-season game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 28 last year. Photo: AP

A week after leading the Buccaneers back from a 27-3 deficit against the Los Angeles Rams only to watch from the sideline as the defense allowed a game-winning drive, Brady’s future took over the NFL landscape one day before a pair of conference championship games.

ESPN first reported the 44-year-old quarterback’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he was retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career.

Even the NFL posted a series of congratulatory messages on Twitter.

However, TB12sports deleted its tweet, and Brady’s agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately explain his future.

After ESPN’s report, TB12sports’ Twitter account posted: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady.”

That post was removed.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy,” Yee said. “He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady has informed Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity, because of the private nature of the conversations.

Brady’s father told multiple reporters that his son has not made a firm decision yet.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion and the NFL’s career leader in numerous passing categories, Brady is under contract for this year, but he has cited a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children.

Brady could be waiting to make an official announcement on his or his brands’ social media channels or his SiriusXM podcast.