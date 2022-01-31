Ashleigh Barty’s coach believes the world No. 1 will not win the only Grand Slam missing from her resume unless the US Open changes its balls.
Barty’s triumph at the Australian Open on Saturday earned her a third Slam after the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year.
However, getting her hands on the trophy at Flushing Meadows to complete a career Grand Slam of all four majors is unlikely to happen with the balls used in the women’s singles in New York, Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer said after her Melbourne Park victory over Danielle Collins.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The US Open really needs to change the ball for the girls. The fact they still use a different ball for guys and girls, it’s a terrible ball for someone like Ash,” Tyzzer said.
While Wilson balls are used for both, a lighter, less fluffy version — regular duty compared with extra-duty — is deployed for the women’s competition, with the perception that they are faster.
It is the only major to use different balls for men and women.
Tyzzer said the light ball is hard to control, and Barty was forced to use a different racquet at the tournament last year.
“It was the only tournament last year, and really for two years, where she uses a gut racquet, but I had to change her to a poly just to get any sort of control of the ball,” he said. “If they keep that ball the same, no one like Ash will win that tournament.”
Barty struggled at the US Open last year, upset by unseeded American Shelby Rogers in the third round. She has yet to go beyond the fourth round in six attempts.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
The US plans to “maliciously disrupt and spoil” the Beijing Winter Olympics by enticing athletes to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing, Chinese state media said. A week before the Games begin amid tensions between the two superpowers, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying that US “anti-China forces” sought to disrupt the Games and politicize sports. “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics,” a US embassy spokesman said in an e-mail yesterday. “US athletes are entitled to express themselves
All eyes are to be on Yuzuru Hanyu when he attempts to complete a hat-trick of Olympic figure skating golds in Beijing, but do not expect that to bother him — Japan’s “Ice Prince” revels in the spotlight. The two-time defending champion next week is to bring his full megawatt star power to the Winter Games, watched by his adoring legion of “Fanyu” supporters. With his elegant skating style and delicate, boyish looks, the 27-year-old inspires complete devotion among his fans. That extends to them showering the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines, in a chaotic tribute to the tissue
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying this week became the first women’s singles player to spend 200 weeks ranked as the top player in the world in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Tai, who won the women’s singles silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, continues to lead the world rankings with 108,800 ranking points, just ahead of world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who had 105,149 points, the BWF said on Tuesday. Yamaguchi defeated Tai in the women’s singles final at the most recent World Championships in Spain last month. The ranking points are usually from a player’s 10 best