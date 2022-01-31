Krejcikova, Siniakova win in Australia

NOT ENOUGH: Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia were unbeaten in nine matches until they went up against a pair who have been playing together for years

AP, MELBOURNE





Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova took another major step in a partnership that began in junior ranks when they beat unseeded Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia to win the Australian Open women’s doubles 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 yesterday.

The Czech pair claimed their first Australian Open title to go with one Wimbledon and two French Open titles to move a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles. They also are Olympic champions.

They were finalists in Melbourne last year, but went down 6-2, 6-3 to Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka. Krejcikova also had been in top form in the singles in Melbourne this year before unexpectedly falling to Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova pose with the trophy after winning the Australian Open women’s doubles final against Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The top seeds were fully stretched by Danilina of Kazakhstan and Haddad Maia of Brazil who put together their partnership less than a month ago, and were unbeaten in nine matches before yesterday. They won the Sydney Classic doubles title before tackling their first Grand Slam tournament together.

Danilina and Haddad Maia became the first pair to take a set from Krejcikova and Siniakova in Melbourne and kept the final alive for 2 hours, 42 minutes before finally succumbing.

Krejcikova and Siniakova’s well-honed partnership was scratchy at times yesterday before experience pulled them through. Siniakova was more active in the first two sets, while Krejcikova seemed unusually stuck on the baseline and less mobile than usual at the net.

Rafael Nadal reacts after holding his serve against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men’s singles final in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Krejcikova stepped up in the final set and produced many of the key points, hitting strongly through the middle of the court while Siniakova crossed over at the net for clutch volleys.

Siniakova had served for the match at 5-2 in the third set but Danilina and Haddad Maia, not to be denied, broke her serve.

Haddad Maia held serve in front of cheering fans waving Brazil flags before Krejcikova clinched the win on serve.

“You guys have played two great tournaments and I hope you’re going to continue together and I hope we’re going to have more fights like this, because it’s a real pleasure to share a court with you,” Krejcikova said court-side. “You’re really amazing.”

“I want also want to thank my partner for playing with me for a very, very long time. I’m so happy we are still working so well together and our co-operation is only going up so I’m really happy with that and I’m looking forward to the next adventure,” she said.

Siniakova thanked Krejcivoka for her support through recent difficult times.

“Thank you for pushing me hard and for helping me and just being on my side on the court,” she said.

In the men’s singles, Rafael Nadal was looking to move ahead of his great “Big Three” rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown, but Daniil Medvedev was ready to crash the party.

The Russian upset Novak Djokovic in last year’s US Open final to prevent the Serbian’s calendar Grand Slam bid and his quest to become the first of the golden era rivals to break away from the three-way tie on 20 Grand Slam titles.

“For me at the end it’s about more than all these statistics, it’s about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me,” Nadal said.

“To me it’s more important to be in the final and fight to win another Australian Open than the rest of the statistics for the history of the sport... I am facing my most difficult rival of the whole tournament in the final,” he said.