Jordan Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns on Friday outhustled Jason Brickman’s Kaohsiung Aquas 104-89 in a matchup of two of Asia’s best guards.
Heading posted 28 points, draining 7-10 from within the arc, 5-6 from the free throw line and 3-8 from the field, while the league’s top playmaker in assists, Brickman, had 12 assists in a game played without fans at Kaohsiung Arena amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The win stretched the Suns’ consecutive victories to four, while snapping the Aquas’ five-game winning streak. Kaohsiung remains atop the T1 League standings with a 9-2 record over the Suns’ six wins and five losses.
Photo courtesy of the T1 League
Heading said he always looks forward to playing the Aquas because of their toughness.
“I think game preparation has gone to a new level, and that’s shown in this little win streak that we got going. And that’s credit to our coaching staff and getting the scouting report right so we feel confident going out there doing what we need to do,” Heading said.
In the third quarter, Heading scored 13 points and power forward Sani Sakakini eight in about 12 and eight minutes respectively. Sakakini led all scorers with a double-double of 31 points and 15 rebounds.
“Sani played very well and Jordan Heading played very well, and we knew that those two guys were a focus for us, but we didn’t stop them, so credit to them. Positive credit to them,” Kaohsiung Aquas head coach Brendan Joyce said.
Regarding the end of the Aquas’ winning streak, Joyce said the loss was a lesson for the team.
“You’re never as good as you think you are when you’re on a winning streak, and when you have a loss you’re never as bad as you think you are,” Joyce said.
“When you have 17 more shots than your opponent that means you’re causing turnovers, you’re getting a good share of offensive rebounds, you usually win, but we just didn’t make shots,” he added.
The Aquas are today to play the Taiwan Beer Herobears in Kaohsiung, while the Suns are to face the Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) Ghosthawks in Tainan.
Elsewhere, the P.League+ named Kaohsiung Steelers captain Lu Cheng-ju (呂政儒) this month’s Most Valuable Player.
The 1.94m Taiwanese forward averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game this month and led the expansion team to back-to-back victories, posting 32 points against the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers on Friday last week and 20 points against the Taipei Fubon Braves on Sunday last week, the league said in a statement.
The Steelers are fifth in the six-team league’s standings with a 4-6 record. They next face the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taichung on Feb. 23.
