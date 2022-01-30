Peng Shuai supporters hand out 1,000 shirts at Open

AFP, MELBOURNE





Advocates yesterday handed out 1,000 “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts to spectators ahead of the Australian Open women’s final to highlight concern for the Chinese tennis star.

More than a week after security staff ordered advocates inside the precinct to remove the shirts, the protesters returned with a thousand more to give to those arriving at Melbourne Park.

“We’ve handed out hundreds of T-shirts now for free and there’s a lot of people going to the final wearing these shirts. They’re excited,” said Drew Pavlou, one of the protest organizers.

Supporters of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai wear T-shirts as they pose for a photograph during the women’s final at the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AP

Pavlou said that all the shirts had been handed to attendees as they filed into the park, in the hope of beaming the message onto screens around the world during the final.

“We just want Peng Shuai to be able to speak freely. We want for her to be able to travel outside China and speak to the press without Chinese government minders controlling that,” he added.

As the final began, the live broadcast’s brief glimpses of the crowd offered little sign of the shirts — although several were spotted by an Agence France-Presse photographer inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Peng, the former doubles world No. 1, is absent from Melbourne and there are fears for her well-being after she alleged online late last year that she had been “forced” into sex by a Chinese official.

Her allegation was quickly censored and the 36-year-old was not heard from for nearly three weeks, before reappearing in public in China, but there are still concerns as to whether she is free.

Yesterday’s protest came after tournament chief Craig Tiley changed the competition’s stance on “political” clothing — deciding to allow the shirts inside as long as demonstrators remained peaceful.

Those who stopped to speak with Pavlou outside expressed concern for Peng’s safety.

“No, I think if she was fine we would have seen her in person at possibly some tennis events,” spectator Karen Gibson said.