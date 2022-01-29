Mladenovic and Dodig cruise to title

Reuters, MELBOURNE





France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia yesterday swept to a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to claim the Australian Open mixed doubles crown at Melbourne Park.

Playing under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena due to rain, Mladenovic and Dodig got off to a solid start, securing a vital break at 4-3 before closing out the set after some big serving from the Frenchwoman.

The Australians were broken again early in the second set as Dodig’s play at the net proved too good for Fourlis on serve.

Ivan Dodig of Croatia, left, and Kristina Mladenovic of France kiss the trophy after winning the Australian Open mixed doubles final in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AP

However, the 22-year-old made amends right away and forced Dodig into an error to get the break back and level at 2-2, but momentum swung back quickly to Mladenovic and Dodig as they secured another break before a fine angled volley from Mladenovic gave the fifth-seeded pair their first Grand Slam title together.

It was a third Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Mladenovic, while Dodig has four.

“We texted each other many times to play mixed. What a way to end our first time playing together,” Mladenovic said. “I didn’t play mixed for a long time. To partner with Ivan ... he’s an amazing singles player, in my opinion. Now he’s showing his skills all around the court in doubles.”

Dodig said that their styles suited each other.

“I had the experience of playing with a couple of different partners. [Mladenovic] is playing very good from deuce, very good forehand. A little bit easier for me to adapt to her game. I think we are just a great match together,” the 37-year-old said.