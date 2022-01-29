France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia yesterday swept to a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Australian duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to claim the Australian Open mixed doubles crown at Melbourne Park.
Playing under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena due to rain, Mladenovic and Dodig got off to a solid start, securing a vital break at 4-3 before closing out the set after some big serving from the Frenchwoman.
The Australians were broken again early in the second set as Dodig’s play at the net proved too good for Fourlis on serve.
Photo: AP
However, the 22-year-old made amends right away and forced Dodig into an error to get the break back and level at 2-2, but momentum swung back quickly to Mladenovic and Dodig as they secured another break before a fine angled volley from Mladenovic gave the fifth-seeded pair their first Grand Slam title together.
It was a third Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Mladenovic, while Dodig has four.
“We texted each other many times to play mixed. What a way to end our first time playing together,” Mladenovic said. “I didn’t play mixed for a long time. To partner with Ivan ... he’s an amazing singles player, in my opinion. Now he’s showing his skills all around the court in doubles.”
Dodig said that their styles suited each other.
“I had the experience of playing with a couple of different partners. [Mladenovic] is playing very good from deuce, very good forehand. A little bit easier for me to adapt to her game. I think we are just a great match together,” the 37-year-old said.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event. Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago. In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin
Martina Navratilova on Sunday said that the Australian Open organizers had acted “cowardly” by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event. After video emerged of security officials and police on Saturday instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” Tennis Australia defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements. “Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political,” Tennis Australia said in a statement. That position dismayed 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova, who said