Nadal to take on Medvedev in final

SPANISH WARRIOR: It has been an extraordinary effort from Rafael Nadal, who has had to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his foot

AFP, MELBOURNE





Rafael Nadal yesterday marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men’s Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their men’s singles semi-final.

The 35-year-old Spanish great, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed, winning 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and faces Daniil Medvedev in tomorrow’s final.

Nadal is level on 20 majors with his archrivals Novak Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the tournament, and Roger Federer, who is absent with injury.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in their Australian Open men’s singles semi-final in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: Reuters

It gives the Spaniard an opportunity to go clear at the top and add to his lone 2009 Melbourne Park crown in his sixth Australian Open final.

“For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else, it’s an amazing event,” Nadal said. “I have been a little unlucky during my career with some injuries, and I played in some amazing finals here with some good chances against Novak in 2012 and Roger 2017, I was close a couple of times.”

“I feel very lucky that I won once in my career in 2009, but I never thought about another chance in 2022. So I’ll just try to enjoy today’s victory and try my best in the final,” he said.

It has been an extraordinary effort from Nadal at the year’s opening major, having to modify his game to compensate for a degenerative bone disease in his left foot that ended his season in August last year. He then caught COVID-19 last month, which he said made him “very sick.”

Yet Nadal brushed aside Berrettini’s challenge with precision shot-making, while last year’s Wimbledon finalist could not overcome his sluggish start.

The stark statistic confronting Berrettini was that Nadal had never lost in his 20 Grand Slam semi-finals after leading by two sets.

“I started the match playing great, the first two sets were ... my best for a long time and I knew Matteo was a very solid player, very dangerous, and I knew at some point in the third set he was going to go for his shots,” Nadal said.

“It means a lot to me to be in the final again here,” added Nadal, who is now unbeaten in 10 matches at the start of the season after winning a warm-up event in Melbourne.

Nadal made the better start, breaking tentative Berrettini’s opening service game when the Italian’s backhand went wide.

Nadal solidly rolled through his service holds to claim the opening set on his fourth set point in 43 minutes.

Nadal was honing in on Berrettini’s backhand and got his reward with a double break to take a stranglehold on the second set.

He finished off a 10-stroke rally with a delicate slice that again exposed Berrettini’s backhand to consolidate the double break.

Berrettini, the first Italian man to play in the Australian Open semi-finals, raised his level in the third set.

He brought up his first break points in six sets in his two encounters with Nadal, then broke with a forehand winner to 5-3 and served out to reduce the deficit to one set.

However, the key break came in the eighth game of the fourth set when Berrettini netted a forehand and Nadal served out for the match.

In the second semi-final, world No. 2 Medvedev beat world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second straight Australian Open final.

In a stormy match, Medvedev had a massive blowup with the chair umpire during a changeover at 5-4 in the second set.

He was furious at the umpire over what he claimed was coaching from Tsitsipas’ coach and father, Apostolos, from the player’s box, with the Russian receiving a code violation.

“Oh my god, you are so bad man. How can you be so bad in the semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me. I’m talking to you,” Medvedev said.