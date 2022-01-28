OLYMPICS
IOC to meet Peng at Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday said that it spoke with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and plans to meet her during next month’s Winter Games. Peng, a former world No. 1 in doubles, has been the subject of worldwide concern after alleging in November last year that she had been “forced” into sex by former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli. The 36-year-old was not seen in public for nearly three weeks afterward. Peng said that she was “looking forward” to meeting IOC president Thomas Bach and chair of the IOC athletes’ commission Emma Terho during the Games, a committee statement said.
SOCCER
Kenyan fan killed
Kenyans yesterday mourned the country’s best known soccer fan, a colorful former newspaper vendor who was found hacked to death at his home. Issac Juma Onyango was a familiar feature when the national team Harambee Stars were playing — painting his body from head to toe in Kenya’s black, red and green, and staging animated dances in the stadium. “His passion for the game was unmatched,” the Harambee Stars wrote in a tribute on Twitter. For more than two decades, Onyango was a walking advertisement for the Harambee Stars and other top club teams, including his favorite AFC Leopards, and his appearance in the stadium was believed to be a good luck charm. Onyango was awarded a Kenyan lifetime achievement award for his contribution to football in 2011. The 56-year-old was hacked to death by armed men at his village home in western Kenya on Wednesday in what was believed to be a dispute over ancestral land, media reports said. He is survived by two wives. Reports said that he had 10 or 11 children.
CRICKET
Player offers ‘free beer’
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered “free beer” to anyone interested in playing for his injury and COVID-19-hit team in today’s Big Bash League final. The Sixers advanced to final of the domestic Twenty20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday, but could miss a string of players for the decider. “Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night,” Christian wrote on Twitter. “My team is struggling to get 11 COVID free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.” Christian ended his post with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing elite Test batsman Steve Smith to play, adding “no test cricketers.”
FOOTBALL
Fans donate to hospital
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have donated US$178,000 to a children’s hospital in Buffalo this week as a show of respect after their team eliminated the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs on Sunday. To commemorate the time of the game-tying drive, which was in the final 13 seconds, Chiefs fans have since been sending donations of US$13 to Oishei Children’s Hospital, a regional center for specialized pediatric, perinatal and obstetrical services in western New York. “An incredible [US]$178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all,” the hospital wrote on Twitter yesterday.
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
Japan’s Mai Mihara on Saturday put her bitterness at missing out on a spot in the Winter Olympics behind her by winning gold for the second time in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, as the US enjoyed a one-two in the pairs event. Mihara’s fourth-place finish at the Japanese nationals ended her hopes of competing in a first Winter Games in Beijing, but she held her nerve in Tallinn to reclaim a title she won five years ago. In the pairs, Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov survived a fall in the free skate to win gold by an 8.16-point margin
Taiwan on Thursday were routed 4-0 by China in the opening match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, while the hosts lacked a cutting edge in front of goal in their 0-0 draw with debutants Iran. Taiwan midfielder Lai Li-chin told reporters that China are a very strong team and Taiwan’s defense was not strong enough, but her team had learned some valuable lessons. “As for the next two games, we hope to put all our effort into winning them so we can advance to the next World Cup,” Lin said of the side’s matches against India tomorrow and