SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

IOC to meet Peng at Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday said that it spoke with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and plans to meet her during next month’s Winter Games. Peng, a former world No. 1 in doubles, has been the subject of worldwide concern after alleging in November last year that she had been “forced” into sex by former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli. The 36-year-old was not seen in public for nearly three weeks afterward. Peng said that she was “looking forward” to meeting IOC president Thomas Bach and chair of the IOC athletes’ commission Emma Terho during the Games, a committee statement said.

SOCCER

Kenyan fan killed

Kenyans yesterday mourned the country’s best known soccer fan, a colorful former newspaper vendor who was found hacked to death at his home. Issac Juma Onyango was a familiar feature when the national team Harambee Stars were playing — painting his body from head to toe in Kenya’s black, red and green, and staging animated dances in the stadium. “His passion for the game was unmatched,” the Harambee Stars wrote in a tribute on Twitter. For more than two decades, Onyango was a walking advertisement for the Harambee Stars and other top club teams, including his favorite AFC Leopards, and his appearance in the stadium was believed to be a good luck charm. Onyango was awarded a Kenyan lifetime achievement award for his contribution to football in 2011. The 56-year-old was hacked to death by armed men at his village home in western Kenya on Wednesday in what was believed to be a dispute over ancestral land, media reports said. He is survived by two wives. Reports said that he had 10 or 11 children.

CRICKET

Player offers ‘free beer’

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered “free beer” to anyone interested in playing for his injury and COVID-19-hit team in today’s Big Bash League final. The Sixers advanced to final of the domestic Twenty20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday, but could miss a string of players for the decider. “Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night,” Christian wrote on Twitter. “My team is struggling to get 11 COVID free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.” Christian ended his post with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing elite Test batsman Steve Smith to play, adding “no test cricketers.”

FOOTBALL

Fans donate to hospital

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have donated US$178,000 to a children’s hospital in Buffalo this week as a show of respect after their team eliminated the Buffalo Bills from the playoffs on Sunday. To commemorate the time of the game-tying drive, which was in the final 13 seconds, Chiefs fans have since been sending donations of US$13 to Oishei Children’s Hospital, a regional center for specialized pediatric, perinatal and obstetrical services in western New York. “An incredible [US]$178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all,” the hospital wrote on Twitter yesterday.