Barty crushes Keys to make final

MAKING A RACKET: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios flipped a finger at the crowd during his men’s doubles match, complaining that they were yelling loudly between his serves

AFP, MELBOURNE





A ruthless Ashleigh Barty yesterday swept into her first Australian Open final with the top seed outgunning a resurgent Madison Keys in a clinical, straight-sets demolition.

The world No. 1 overwhelmed the 51st-ranked American 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes to set up showdown against 27th seed Danielle Collins of the US, who overpowered Polish seventh seed and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1.

Barty is the first Australian woman into the decider of her home Grand Slam since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first winner since Chris O’Neil two years earlier.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, left, greets Madison Keys of the US after winning their women’s singles semi-final at the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: AFP

She is also looking to add to her 2020 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon titles, with the top seed on an ominous 10-match win streak to start the year.

“Honestly, it’s just incredible. I’m just happy I get to play my best tennis here,” said Barty, who is assured of retaining her world No. 1 ranking even if she loses the final.

“The ball was a little slower tonight, heavier off the strings. I just tried to run and adapt, make as many balls as I could and keep Maddie under the pump on her serve because she has the ability to really take it away from you quickly,” she said.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, left, and Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrate winning their men’s doubles semi-final against Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina at the Australian Open in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Barty paid tribute to Keys, a former top-10 player who is on the rise again after difficult couple of years.

“It’s just so nice to see her back where she belongs,” Barty said. “She’s an amazing human being.”

Barty has been unassailable in Melbourne, dropping her serve just once through six matches and is yet to drop a set.

The top seed, who played cricket with her team on Wednesday to relax, was once more in full command of her game with an attacking forehand and lethal backhand slice.

Facing Barty on her home turf was an unenviable assignment for 26-year-old Keys, but she came into the game on a 10-match win streak, the best run of her career.

Earlier in the men’s doubles, tennis’ bad boy Nick Kyrgios smashed a racket and flipped a finger at the crowd as he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis ensured an all-Australian final for the first time in 42 years.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeated third seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to set up a final tomorrow against fellow Australians Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

The combustible Kyrgios hit boiling point as he complained about the net cord machine, then pulled out of a service motion at 4-2 in the first set.

He also complained that the Rod Laver Arena crowd were yelling in between first and second serves, despite that he and Kokkinakis had been whipping up the fans into a boorish frenzy.

He flipped a finger at one section of the crowd, petulantly threw a ball against a wall and smashed his racket after he dropped his serve.

“When are you going to control the crowd, bro?” he said to the chair umpire, James Keothavong.

“You’re gonna keep letting them scream before I serve? It happened four times that game,” he added.

Kyrgios’ complaints about the crowd echo those of some of his opponents earlier in the tournament, and seem surprising given that his partner Kokkinakis had said that “the rowdier the better from everyone.”

Daniil Medvedev took aim at sections of crowd following his singles victory over Kyrgios a week earlier, saying: “They probably have a low IQ.”

Quarter-final doubles opponent Michael Venus then labeled Kyrgios an “absolute knob” for his antics on court.

Kyrgios said that he would not rise to the jibe after his semi-final win with Kokkinakis.

“I’m not going to destroy [Venus] in this media conference room right now,” he said. “But Zeballos and Granollers are singles players. They’ve had great careers. I respect them a lot more than I respect Michael Venus.”

The controversy has not only been to do with the rowdy behavior of spectators.

Kyrgios accused a coach and trainer associated with Croatian doubles pair Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of threatening to fight him after the top seeds were bundled out.

“Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kokkinakis responded: “That was crazy!! Man thought it was @ufc,” referring to the mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship.