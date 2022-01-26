SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CYCLING

Bernal in hospital after crash

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was “conscious” and “stable” in hospital following a training accident with a bus in his native Colombia, his cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday. Pictures shared on social media showed the 25-year-old Giro d’Italia champion lying on the ground surrounded by teammates. The back of a bus with a huge dent in it is visible in the picture. The 2019 Tour winner had “multiple lacerations” and was receiving treatment in a clinic, the local transport police said, adding that he rode into the back of the vehicle as it pulled up at a bus stop. The accident happened in the town of Gachancipa, about 30km from the capital, Bogota. The Sabana University Clinic, where he was being treated, said that he had undergone an operation for a fractured femur, patella and chest trauma.

CRICKET

Zimbabwe’s Taylor extorted

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor on Monday said that he had taken money from match-fixers who tried to blackmail him into manipulating international games with a secret video of him using cocaine on a visit to India in 2019. Taylor said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was about to impose a “multi-year ban” on him. Even though he took US$15,000 from the fixers, Taylor said he never fixed or manipulated games. The 35-year-old batsman retired from international cricket late last year. Taylor said he was invited to India to discuss what he was told was a sponsorship opportunity in October 2019. At a dinner with businessmen, he was offered cocaine and “foolishly took the bait,” he said. “The following morning, the same men entered my hotel room to show me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not partake in spot fixing at international matches, the video would be released to the public,” Taylor said.

SOCCER

Watford sacks Ranieri

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri was on Monday sacked after only 14 games in charge of the English Premier League strugglers. Ranieri was hired in October last year to replace Xisco Munoz, but the 70-year-old Italian was unable to improve Watford’s fortunes, with the Hornets taking just seven points during his brief reign. Watford are second bottom of the table, two points from safety, after losing seven of their last eight league games. “With nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status,” the club said in a statement.

BOXING

Joshua denies ￡15m deal

Anthony Joshua on Monday said “I’m in control of my own destiny,” as he insisted reports he had agreed a ￡15 million (US$20.24 million) deal to step aside from his world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk were false. Several stories in the British media said that Joshua was willing to allow Usyk to fight Tyson Fury in a unification title bout. Joshua, speaking in a Talksport online video posted on Twitter, said: “You know what’s mad about all these interviews I see? I see certain interviews that quote what I said and I think to myself, ‘I haven’t done no interviews.’”