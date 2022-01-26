CYCLING
Bernal in hospital after crash
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was “conscious” and “stable” in hospital following a training accident with a bus in his native Colombia, his cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday. Pictures shared on social media showed the 25-year-old Giro d’Italia champion lying on the ground surrounded by teammates. The back of a bus with a huge dent in it is visible in the picture. The 2019 Tour winner had “multiple lacerations” and was receiving treatment in a clinic, the local transport police said, adding that he rode into the back of the vehicle as it pulled up at a bus stop. The accident happened in the town of Gachancipa, about 30km from the capital, Bogota. The Sabana University Clinic, where he was being treated, said that he had undergone an operation for a fractured femur, patella and chest trauma.
CRICKET
Zimbabwe’s Taylor extorted
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendan Taylor on Monday said that he had taken money from match-fixers who tried to blackmail him into manipulating international games with a secret video of him using cocaine on a visit to India in 2019. Taylor said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was about to impose a “multi-year ban” on him. Even though he took US$15,000 from the fixers, Taylor said he never fixed or manipulated games. The 35-year-old batsman retired from international cricket late last year. Taylor said he was invited to India to discuss what he was told was a sponsorship opportunity in October 2019. At a dinner with businessmen, he was offered cocaine and “foolishly took the bait,” he said. “The following morning, the same men entered my hotel room to show me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not partake in spot fixing at international matches, the video would be released to the public,” Taylor said.
SOCCER
Watford sacks Ranieri
Watford manager Claudio Ranieri was on Monday sacked after only 14 games in charge of the English Premier League strugglers. Ranieri was hired in October last year to replace Xisco Munoz, but the 70-year-old Italian was unable to improve Watford’s fortunes, with the Hornets taking just seven points during his brief reign. Watford are second bottom of the table, two points from safety, after losing seven of their last eight league games. “With nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status,” the club said in a statement.
BOXING
Joshua denies ￡15m deal
Anthony Joshua on Monday said “I’m in control of my own destiny,” as he insisted reports he had agreed a ￡15 million (US$20.24 million) deal to step aside from his world heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk were false. Several stories in the British media said that Joshua was willing to allow Usyk to fight Tyson Fury in a unification title bout. Joshua, speaking in a Talksport online video posted on Twitter, said: “You know what’s mad about all these interviews I see? I see certain interviews that quote what I said and I think to myself, ‘I haven’t done no interviews.’”
Lia Thomas has made a splash in US collegiate women’s swimming with her dominant performances for the University of Pennsylvania, but just a few years ago, she competed on the men’s team. The 22-year-old’s runaway success in the pool this season has reignited debate about inclusivity in sports and the competition requirements for transgender athletes. Thomas’ case has already prompted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to amend its policies, and USA Swimming, which governs the sport at the elite level, is considering changes as well. In one of only a few interviews given since the controversy ignited, Thomas said she realized she
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on
NO FREE SPEECH: ‘There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,’ Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler said Athletes traveling to the Beijing Winter Olympics were on Tuesday warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the US has deemed “genocide.” China denies the allegations of human rights abuses. “There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,” Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler told the seminar. “Silence