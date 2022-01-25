India captain K.L. Rahul on Sunday said there needs to be some “hard conversations” for his team after their 3-0 defeat in the one-day international series against a relatively inexperienced South Africa.
India were expected to win the series, especially as all three games were played on pitches that suited their side, but they could not get over the line.
The team were without the injured Rohit Sharma, who will be captain when he returns, but was otherwise at close to full strength.
Photo: AFP
“Our shot selection has been poor at times and with the ball we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently enough,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation after an agonizing four-run loss in the third game at Newlands in Cape Town. “That’s why we ended up losing the series. We need to try and understand how we can get better as a team.”
India looked flat at times in the series, but Rahul does not believe the players can be questioned for effort.
“I can’t fault the boys for the passion and the effort. Yes, in terms of skill and understanding the situation of the game, sometimes we have gone wrong, but that can happen,” he said.
He believes what is important now is for the team to regroup and take stock of the series loss, and make changes where they feel it is necessary.
“We kept making the same mistakes, but it is early on in our journey to the World Cup. So we must go back, have some hard conversations and look at ourselves in the mirror to see where we can get better,” he said.
WEST INDIES V ENGLAND
Reuters
England on Sunday held their nerve in the face of a late assault by Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd to secure a one-run victory over the West Indies in Bridgetown and level their five-match T20 international series at 1-1.
Chasing 172 to win, the hosts lost seven wickets for 65 runs before big hitting by Hosein (44 not out off 16 balls) and Shepherd (44 not out off 28 balls) took them to 170-8 in 20 overs.
The West Indies had needed 30 runs off the final over, bowled by Saqib Mahmood, and Hosein almost got them there by smashing 28, including three sixes off the final three balls.
“I’m delighted, even with the last quarter of the game, these are the games we want to play in, tight games to work on death hitting and bowling,but the majority of the day we adapted well, with more intent and clarity,” England captain Eoin Morgan said. “We need to establish the rhythm of the game, not necessarily fluent partnerships ... dot, dot, dot, wicket, boundary, but we countered what West Indies had to offer.”
England, who scored 103 in their opener, put up a more challenging total on Sunday, with Jason Roy scoring 45, while Moeen Ali (31) and Chris Jordan (27) also chipped in.
Moeen later excelled with the ball, bagging 3-24, while Adil Rashid claimed two wickets.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said he was pleased with his team’s effort heading into tomorrow’s third game.
“I can see the confidence with the guys in the changing room. We’ll have days like this, but my thing is the fight that the guys continue to show,” Pollard said.
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
NO FREE SPEECH: ‘There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,’ Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler said Athletes traveling to the Beijing Winter Olympics were on Tuesday warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the US has deemed “genocide.” China denies the allegations of human rights abuses. “There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,” Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler told the seminar. “Silence
Australian Open organizers yesterday said that the safety of Peng Shuai remains their “primary concern” even as security officials at the Grand Slam forced fans to remove T-shirts referring to the Chinese former doubles No. 1. Drew Pavlou of Brisbane posted a video on Twitter showing Max Mok, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong who announced his intention to contest the Melbourne marginal seat of Chisholm in this year’s federal election, and a fellow spectator speaking with a member of Tennis Australia security who confiscated a banner and asked them to remove their T-shirts, which featured a photo of Peng on