Msakni fires Tunisia to last eight

AFP, YAOUNDE





Tunisia shocked Nigeria and Burkina Faso edged Gabon on Sunday to set up an Africa Cup of Nations last-eight showdown, while minnows Comoros were preparing to use an outfield player as a goalkeeper when they confronted hosts Cameroon yesterday.

Veteran Youssef Msakni scored two minutes into the second half to give previously unimpressive Tunisia a 1-0 second-round triumph over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua.

Nigeria’s hopes of equalizing were dealt a huge blow midway through the second half when Alex Iwobi, initially yellow-carded for a stamp on Msakni, was sent off.

Tunisia’s Youssef Msakni celebrates scoring against Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations match at the Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

In the other last-16 match, Burkina Faso needed a penalty shoot-out to eliminate Gabon, who forced a 1-1 draw after extra-time having played 56 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Sidney Obissa.

Substitute Ismahila Ouedraogo scored to give the Stallions a 7-6 shoot-out victory after Lloyd Palun had struck the woodwork for Gabon in Limbe.

With all three goalkeepers unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests and injury, giant-killers Comoros were set to use an outfield player between the posts when they tackled hosts Cameroon yesterday.

Comoros, representing an Indian Ocean nation of less than 1 million people, stunned four-time champions Ghana to reach the second round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

“My boys gave their all and I cannot fault them,” said caretaker Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen, who is likely to revert to his technical director role with Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro taking over.

“A slight mistake gave Tunisia their only chance and they scored. We battled to break down their defense. We needed to move the ball quicker and be less predictable,” he said. “I thought the red card was a bit harsh. It was his first offense and not an intentional foul. However, the referee is the boss on the pitch and we must respect his decisions.”

In a shock-riddled tournament, another one arrived just after halftime in Garoua when Qatar-based Msakni put the one-time Cup of Nations champions Tunisia ahead.

Playing in his seventh Cup of Nations, Msakni dribbled across the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a curling shot that entered the net off the left arm of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Burkina Faso appeared to have the victory sewn up thanks to a first-half goal from captain Bertrand Traore, who had earlier missed a penalty, especially when Gabon were reduced to 10 men when Obissa was dismissed midway through the second half, but they forced extra-time when Adama Guira helped the ball into his own net in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Qualification is a huge boost for Burkina Faso as the west African state deals with a militant insurgency.

Gunfire was reported at army barracks around the nation on Sunday as troops staged mutinies to demand the sacking of leading members of the military, prompting fears of a coup.

“It was a crazy game and it was not easy to control our emotions,” Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo said. “We had chances to kill the tie earlier, but that’s football. It could have gone either way, but we are delighted with the outcome.”

Gabon have never won a Cup of Nations knockout tie, but the Panthers can be proud of the way they battled in adversity to force extra-time and penalties after the dismissal of Obissa.

The Panthers go home after a tournament overshadowed by the early departures of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and influential midfielder Mario Lemina after both tested positive for COVID-19.

“We tried to make up for losing them, but you can’t easily replace international-class players like that,” Gabon coach Patrice Neveu said.