BOXING

Magsayo wins WBC title

Filipino Mark Magsayo on Saturday dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell with a majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing. The 26-year-old undefeated Magsayo won on points on two of the three judges’ scorecards as he handed Russell his first defeat since 2015. Two judges had 115-113 for Magsayo while the other scored it even, 114-114. “This is my dream since I was a kid,” Magsayo said. “I am so proud of my country. Thank you for the support from Filipino fans. Now I became a world champion.” Magsayo, who is promoted by fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao and trained by Freddie Roach, improved to 24-0 with 16 knockouts with his upset win.

BASEBALL

Ex-MLB pitcher sentenced

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre was last week sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl. The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020. Mitre was arrested in Mexico on July 13, 2020, on drug possession charges, and was charged with rape and murder three days later. Mitre, 40, spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues pitching for the Chicago Cubs (2003-05), Florida Marlins (2006-07), New York Yankees (2009-11) and Milwaukee Brewers (2011). He served a 50-game suspension in 2009 for contravening the league’s drug policy. A Los Angeles native, he played in the Mexican League, but was suspended indefinitely after his arrest.

SOCCER

Australia coach positive

Australia’s buildup to a crunch World Cup qualifier this week yesterday suffered a setback when coach Graham Arnold tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation. The Socceroos face Vietnam in Melbourne on Thursday with Arnold’s deputy, former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen, taking the reins. Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said that no one else in the set-up had failed a test so far. “Graham and the Socceroos staff have sacrificed a lot over the past year to guide the team on a qualification campaign in the middle of a pandemic,” Johnson said, with Australia forced to play all their home games so far overseas. “So it is extremely unfortunate that on the eve of this important home qualifying match Graham has returned his first positive COVID result.”

AUTO RACING

Ogier in Monte Carlo lead

Sebastien Ogier on Saturday avoided any mishaps to overtake and establish a comfortable lead over Sebastien Loeb at the Monte Carlo Rally with black ice making driving conditions hazardous. Fans who braved the freezing weather in the hills behind Monte Carlo to see the new generation hybrid cars also saw Welshman Elfyn Evans fly round a corner wide and then slip backwards down an embankment in his Toyota Yaris in the morning’s most dramatic moment. There was no damage to the car, but he could not get the traction to remount the hill and pulled out, having started the day in third. Veteran nine-time world champion Loeb led by almost 10 seconds overnight on Friday, but finished the day trailing Ogier by a sizeable 21.1 seconds.