BOXING
Magsayo wins WBC title
Filipino Mark Magsayo on Saturday dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell with a majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing. The 26-year-old undefeated Magsayo won on points on two of the three judges’ scorecards as he handed Russell his first defeat since 2015. Two judges had 115-113 for Magsayo while the other scored it even, 114-114. “This is my dream since I was a kid,” Magsayo said. “I am so proud of my country. Thank you for the support from Filipino fans. Now I became a world champion.” Magsayo, who is promoted by fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao and trained by Freddie Roach, improved to 24-0 with 16 knockouts with his upset win.
BASEBALL
Ex-MLB pitcher sentenced
Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre was last week sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison in Mexico after his conviction for the murder and rape of a 22-month-old girl. The child, who was the daughter of his former girlfriend, died of injuries suffered in the assault in Saltillo, Mexico, in July 2020. Mitre was arrested in Mexico on July 13, 2020, on drug possession charges, and was charged with rape and murder three days later. Mitre, 40, spent parts of eight seasons in the major leagues pitching for the Chicago Cubs (2003-05), Florida Marlins (2006-07), New York Yankees (2009-11) and Milwaukee Brewers (2011). He served a 50-game suspension in 2009 for contravening the league’s drug policy. A Los Angeles native, he played in the Mexican League, but was suspended indefinitely after his arrest.
SOCCER
Australia coach positive
Australia’s buildup to a crunch World Cup qualifier this week yesterday suffered a setback when coach Graham Arnold tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation. The Socceroos face Vietnam in Melbourne on Thursday with Arnold’s deputy, former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen, taking the reins. Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said that no one else in the set-up had failed a test so far. “Graham and the Socceroos staff have sacrificed a lot over the past year to guide the team on a qualification campaign in the middle of a pandemic,” Johnson said, with Australia forced to play all their home games so far overseas. “So it is extremely unfortunate that on the eve of this important home qualifying match Graham has returned his first positive COVID result.”
AUTO RACING
Ogier in Monte Carlo lead
Sebastien Ogier on Saturday avoided any mishaps to overtake and establish a comfortable lead over Sebastien Loeb at the Monte Carlo Rally with black ice making driving conditions hazardous. Fans who braved the freezing weather in the hills behind Monte Carlo to see the new generation hybrid cars also saw Welshman Elfyn Evans fly round a corner wide and then slip backwards down an embankment in his Toyota Yaris in the morning’s most dramatic moment. There was no damage to the car, but he could not get the traction to remount the hill and pulled out, having started the day in third. Veteran nine-time world champion Loeb led by almost 10 seconds overnight on Friday, but finished the day trailing Ogier by a sizeable 21.1 seconds.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
NO FREE SPEECH: ‘There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,’ Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler said Athletes traveling to the Beijing Winter Olympics were on Tuesday warned about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for awarding the Games to China, citing the treatment by the Chinese government of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups, which the US has deemed “genocide.” China denies the allegations of human rights abuses. “There’s really not much protection that we believe is going to be afforded to athletes,” Global Athlete director-general Rob Koehler told the seminar. “Silence