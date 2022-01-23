BRAZIL
CBF mandates vaccines
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday said that players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in this year’s league championship. The CBF said that it was in constant contact with health bodies and had sent an updated list of requirements to member clubs. “One of these is the obligation to present a full vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to the CBF’s Medical Commission,” it said in a statement.
BUNDESLIGA
Wimmer stars for Arminia
Patrick Wimmer on Friday scored a goal and set up another as DSC Arminia Bielefeld beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation this season. Frankfurt were slow to close down Bielefeld on the edge of the box for the opening goal in the fifth minute when a deflection found Wimmer in position to score past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Later, Wimmer flicked a cross to the near post, which Alessandro Schopf knocked in.
SERIA A
Kalinic hits Verona winner
Hellas Verona on Friday beat Bologna 2-1, with Nikola Kalinic heading in the winner in the 85th minute to finish off a counterattack. In the first half, Gianluca Caprari equalized for Verona with a backheel flick following Riccardo Orsolini’s acrobatic opener for Bologna.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sargent gets first goals
American forward Josh Sargent on Friday scored his first two Premier League goals to help lift Norwich City out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford. The 21-year-old Sargent had not found the net in 18 previous games in the English top flight since his off-season move from Werder Bremen until his improvised backheel flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Sargent later headed home from a Milot Rashica cross before Juraj Kucka diverted a ball from Adam Idah past Daniel Bachmann and into his own net near the end of the game.
LIGUE 1
Lyon score ugly win
Olympique Lyonnais on Friday eked out an ugly 1-0 victory over struggling neighbors AS Saint-Etienne with a 15th-minute penalty by Moussa Dembele.
LA LIGA
Betis’ good form continues
Real Betis Balompie on Friday continued their good run with a 4-1 win against RCD Espanyol, strengthening their hold on third place. It was the third consecutive win for Betis in all competitions, and the fourth in their past five matches.
SPAIN
Madrid’s Paco dies
Francisco “Paco” Gento, a former Real Madrid great who is the only soccer player to win six European Cup titles, has died. He was 88. Madrid announced Gento’s death on Tuesday, but did not give a cause. Gento played with Madrid for 18 seasons, from 1953 to 1971, and his 23 titles with the club in official competitions is a record he shares with Brazilian defender Marcelo, who tied him on Sunday by winning the Supercopa de Espana. “Paco Gento truly represents all the values of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a reference for madridistas and for the sporting world,” the club said in a statement.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
The MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates are “expected to sign” right-handed Taiwanese pitcher Chang Hung-leng for a US$500,000 signing bonus, MLB.com reported on Saturday. Twenty-year-old Chang, who graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School in 2020, has been a focus of local and international talent scouts because his fastballs can reach up to 151kph. After graduating high school, the 1.9m tall Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung, and turned out for the semi-professional Taiwan Power baseball team. If the deal closes, he would become the third active Taiwanese player in the Pirates system, joining pitcher Chen Po-yu and infielder