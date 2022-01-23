SPORTS BRIEFS

BRAZIL

CBF mandates vaccines

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday said that players must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to take part in this year’s league championship. The CBF said that it was in constant contact with health bodies and had sent an updated list of requirements to member clubs. “One of these is the obligation to present a full vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to the CBF’s Medical Commission,” it said in a statement.

BUNDESLIGA

Wimmer stars for Arminia

Patrick Wimmer on Friday scored a goal and set up another as DSC Arminia Bielefeld beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation this season. Frankfurt were slow to close down Bielefeld on the edge of the box for the opening goal in the fifth minute when a deflection found Wimmer in position to score past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Later, Wimmer flicked a cross to the near post, which Alessandro Schopf knocked in.

SERIA A

Kalinic hits Verona winner

Hellas Verona on Friday beat Bologna 2-1, with Nikola Kalinic heading in the winner in the 85th minute to finish off a counterattack. In the first half, Gianluca Caprari equalized for Verona with a backheel flick following Riccardo Orsolini’s acrobatic opener for Bologna.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sargent gets first goals

American forward Josh Sargent on Friday scored his first two Premier League goals to help lift Norwich City out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over 10-man Watford. The 21-year-old Sargent had not found the net in 18 previous games in the English top flight since his off-season move from Werder Bremen until his improvised backheel flick broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Sargent later headed home from a Milot Rashica cross before Juraj Kucka diverted a ball from Adam Idah past Daniel Bachmann and into his own net near the end of the game.

LIGUE 1

Lyon score ugly win

Olympique Lyonnais on Friday eked out an ugly 1-0 victory over struggling neighbors AS Saint-Etienne with a 15th-minute penalty by Moussa Dembele.

LA LIGA

Betis’ good form continues

Real Betis Balompie on Friday continued their good run with a 4-1 win against RCD Espanyol, strengthening their hold on third place. It was the third consecutive win for Betis in all competitions, and the fourth in their past five matches.

SPAIN

Madrid’s Paco dies

Francisco “Paco” Gento, a former Real Madrid great who is the only soccer player to win six European Cup titles, has died. He was 88. Madrid announced Gento’s death on Tuesday, but did not give a cause. Gento played with Madrid for 18 seasons, from 1953 to 1971, and his 23 titles with the club in official competitions is a record he shares with Brazilian defender Marcelo, who tied him on Sunday by winning the Supercopa de Espana. “Paco Gento truly represents all the values of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a reference for madridistas and for the sporting world,” the club said in a statement.