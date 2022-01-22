Reigning champions Algeria on Thursday were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants Comoros all securing places in the last 16.
Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions.
Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in more than four hours at this year’s tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi’s team.
Photo: AFP
It is the fifth time in the past six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defense.
Algeria came to the tournament on an unbeaten run stretching back over three years, but they were held by Sierra Leone in their opening match and then lost to Equatorial Guinea to suffer a first defeat in 36 games.
They finish bottom of their group with a single point.
“A failure, simple as that,” was how Belmadi summed up their tournament. “We never managed to take our chances, right from the start of the competition. Even penalties we had difficulty with. We just weren’t good enough.”
Their demise was lapped up by the fans at the Japoma Stadium, with the 50,000-capacity ground filling up as the game went on.
The crowd was given as just over 30,000, the maximum that could be allowed in due to the 60 percent capacity limit imposed as part of COVID-19 restrictions, but it looked like more than that. Many fans invaded the pitch in chaotic scenes of celebration at the end.
Ivory Coast, the 2015 champions, clearly had the backing of the crowd and they stay in Douala for a heavyweight last-16 tie against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on Wednesday.
“I am very, very satisfied about what my team has done tonight,” said Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle, who has twice won the Cup of Nations as an assistant coach, and had some sympathy for Algeria and their failed attempt to retain the title.
“It is always difficult because it is a coveted trophy, and when we won it with Zambia in 2012 that inspired a lot of teams as well,” he said.
Equatorial Guinea go through in second place in Group E after defeating Sierra Leone 1-0 thanks to a superb first-half strike from Pablo Ganet.
Kei Kamara missed a penalty for Sierra Leone as they go out, while Equatorial Guinea face a last-16 tie against Mali on Wednesday.
Mali finished top of Group F after a 2-0 win over west African neighbors Mauritania in the late game in Douala, with Massadio Haidara giving them a second-minute lead before Ibrahima Kone added a penalty early in the second half.
It was a third successful penalty in as many games for Norway-based striker Kone, as Mauritania go home without a point or a goal.
Tournament debutants the Gambia had already sealed a place in the knockout phase before claiming a remarkable 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final group match.
Ablie Jallow’s goal deep in stoppage-time gave the Gambia victory and they play Guinea in the last 16 on Monday.
Tunisia were deprived of 12 players who tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the game, including star man Wahbi Khazri, and the 2004 champions have a quick turnaround and play Nigeria — the only team to win all three group games — on Sunday.
Thursday’s results also meant that Comoros, the small Indian Ocean island nation, progressed to the last 16 to face hosts Cameroon.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
China’s freestyle skier Eileen Gu late on Tuesday announced her arrival in Beijing to her 1.3 million followers on Sina Weibo, as the 18-year-old prepares to take part in the Winter Olympic Games. The San Francisco native, who is also known in China by her Mandarin name Ailing and whose mother is from Beijing, is one of Team China’s best-known athletes. After starting her career competing for the US, she switched to represent China in 2019, winning a number of titles for the country over the past two years. As part of the Olympic bubble, Gu can skip the standard three-week quarantine and
The MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates are “expected to sign” right-handed Taiwanese pitcher Chang Hung-leng for a US$500,000 signing bonus, MLB.com reported on Saturday. Twenty-year-old Chang, who graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School in 2020, has been a focus of local and international talent scouts because his fastballs can reach up to 151kph. After graduating high school, the 1.9m tall Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung, and turned out for the semi-professional Taiwan Power baseball team. If the deal closes, he would become the third active Taiwanese player in the Pirates system, joining pitcher Chen Po-yu and infielder