FIFA names its best
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s record-setting striker, on Monday retained the top men’s player title at the Best FIFA Football Awards, as Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women’s player. The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a Bundesliga goal record last season, and edged Argentine Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the award. “I’m happy and honored to win this award, and I feel very proud,” said Lewandowski, who scored a total of 48 goals for club and country in the 2020-2021 season. The trophy was some consolation for the Polish striker who lost out to Messi for the older and rival award the Ballon d’Or in November last year. For Putellas, it marked an awards double, as the Spaniard triumphed over Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr, just as she did for the Ballon d’Or. The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona, leading the Catalans to victory in the Spanish league and cup double, as well as the UEFA Champions League. “This trophy is for everyone in the team,” Putellas said. “The trophy will be an inspiration for us all.”
Ref apologizes to AC Milan
AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said referee Marco Serra apologized for an error that cost the Rossoneri a late, potentially match-winning goal in their shock 2-1 Serie A defeat against Spezia on Monday. Junior Messias fired home in stoppage time when the score was 1-1, but the goal did not stand, as Serra had already blown his whistle to give a foul to AC Milan for a trip on Ante Rebic. Only about two seconds passed between the foul and the shot, but no advantage was played, and the fury of the AC Milan players only grew when Spezia went up the other end to score a 96th-minute winner. “After that error, the team lost everything it could have lost, in terms of focus and concentration.” Pioli told a news conference. “The referee has apologized. I am sorry for the man, he immediately apologized and put his hands up because he realized he had got it wrong.” It was a damaging defeat for AC Milan, who would have gone to the top of the table with a win, but instead remain two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.
Rams thrash Cardinals
Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns and ran for one to post his first playoff victory in four tries as the Los Angeles Rams clobbered the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in NFL’s final wild card playoff game on Monday. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards (185m) and scored a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter, with the Rams using a solid defense to win their sixth game in the last seven. “This feels great. What a team win,” he said.”We jumped out to a nice lead early. When our defense plays like that I knew it was going to be a long day for Arizona. I am happy to get one and am looking for more.” Los Angeles advances to the National Football Conference (NFC) Divisional playoff round on Sunday to face Tom Brady’s second seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship game.
DJOKOVIC’S SHADOW: Djokovic landed in Dubai after his deportation, while Serbia’s president said that Australia had ‘harassed’ and ‘humiliated’ the world No. 1 player Rafael Nadal yesterday opened his Australian Open campaign in storming style, as the first Grand Slam of the year finally began after a chaotic buildup dominated by the visa saga engulfing world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka breezed into the second round, as did world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, but teenager Coco Gauff was an early big name casualty. The American 17-year-old was dumped out in straight sets by China’s Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100. The only Australian Open champion in the men’s draw after nine-time winner Djokovic’s sensational deportation, Nadal started his quest
The NBA has once again found itself in a China-linked controversy after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uighur minority in China. “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uighurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during an episode of the All-In podcast on Saturday, reacting to a comment from cohost Jason Calacanis about the administration of US President Joe Biden’s “very strong” stance on the issue. “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth, OK? Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates are “expected to sign” right-handed Taiwanese pitcher Chang Hung-leng for a US$500,000 signing bonus, MLB.com reported on Saturday. Twenty-year-old Chang, who graduated from Kaohsiung Municipal Sanmin Senior High School in 2020, has been a focus of local and international talent scouts because his fastballs can reach up to 151kph. After graduating high school, the 1.9m tall Chang joined a baseball training program at Asia University in Taichung, and turned out for the semi-professional Taiwan Power baseball team. If the deal closes, he would become the third active Taiwanese player in the Pirates system, joining pitcher Chen Po-yu and infielder