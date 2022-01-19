SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

FIFA names its best

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s record-setting striker, on Monday retained the top men’s player title at the Best FIFA Football Awards, as Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women’s player. The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a Bundesliga goal record last season, and edged Argentine Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the award. “I’m happy and honored to win this award, and I feel very proud,” said Lewandowski, who scored a total of 48 goals for club and country in the 2020-2021 season. The trophy was some consolation for the Polish striker who lost out to Messi for the older and rival award the Ballon d’Or in November last year. For Putellas, it marked an awards double, as the Spaniard triumphed over Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr, just as she did for the Ballon d’Or. The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona, leading the Catalans to victory in the Spanish league and cup double, as well as the UEFA Champions League. “This trophy is for everyone in the team,” Putellas said. “The trophy will be an inspiration for us all.”

SOCCER

Ref apologizes to AC Milan

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said referee Marco Serra apologized for an error that cost the Rossoneri a late, potentially match-winning goal in their shock 2-1 Serie A defeat against Spezia on Monday. Junior Messias fired home in stoppage time when the score was 1-1, but the goal did not stand, as Serra had already blown his whistle to give a foul to AC Milan for a trip on Ante Rebic. Only about two seconds passed between the foul and the shot, but no advantage was played, and the fury of the AC Milan players only grew when Spezia went up the other end to score a 96th-minute winner. “After that error, the team lost everything it could have lost, in terms of focus and concentration.” Pioli told a news conference. “The referee has apologized. I am sorry for the man, he immediately apologized and put his hands up because he realized he had got it wrong.” It was a damaging defeat for AC Milan, who would have gone to the top of the table with a win, but instead remain two points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

FOOTBALL

Rams thrash Cardinals

Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns and ran for one to post his first playoff victory in four tries as the Los Angeles Rams clobbered the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in NFL’s final wild card playoff game on Monday. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards (185m) and scored a touchdown on a one-yard run in the second quarter, with the Rams using a solid defense to win their sixth game in the last seven. “This feels great. What a team win,” he said.”We jumped out to a nice lead early. When our defense plays like that I knew it was going to be a long day for Arizona. I am happy to get one and am looking for more.” Los Angeles advances to the National Football Conference (NFC) Divisional playoff round on Sunday to face Tom Brady’s second seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship game.