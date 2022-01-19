Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16

AFP, YAOUNDE





Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar on Monday scored his fifth goal of the Africa Cup of Nations as his already-qualified side were joined by Burkina Faso in the second round.

The Saudi Arabia-based forward, who turns 30 on Saturday, put Cameroon ahead, and substitute Garry Rodrigues equalized for Cape Verde after halftime in a 1-1 draw in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.

Cyrille Bayala put Burkina Faso in front and Getaneh Kebede leveled for Ethiopia from a penalty in Bafoussam in another 1-1 draw that was enough to take the west Africans through.

Cape Verde’s Diney Borges, left, and Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar jump for the ball during their Group A Africa Cup of Nations match in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Monday. Photo: AP

Cameroon topped the final group table with seven points. Burkina Faso edged Cape Verde on head-to-head records for second place after both accumulated four points. Ethiopia were eliminated with just one point.

While Cameroon and Burkina Faso are assured of places in the last 16, Cape Verde must wait to see if they go through as one of the best four third-placed teams from the six groups.

Cameroon are to remain in Yaounde to play a third-placed team on Monday next week, a day after Burkina Faso meet the Group C runners-up in Limbe.

Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara, left, vies for the ball with Ethiopia’s Yared Bayeh in their Group A Africa Cup of Nations match in Bafoussam, Cameroon, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Should Cape Verde survive, they will play the winners of Group B or Group C in Bafoussam or Yaounde on Tuesday next week.

“We won the group, which was our goal, although we wanted to win all our matches,” Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao said. “We had many chances. The Cameroonian team was not brilliant, but still played a good game. We can do better, but if we take an overall reading, we were superior to our opponents in the group.”

Aboubakar is the first Cameroonian to score in all three group matches at an Africa Cup of Nations since Samuel Eto’o achieved the feat with five goals at the 2008 finals in Ghana.