Defending champion Algeria on Sunday lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in one of the biggest upsets at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a defender who was playing in the fifth tier in Spain last year scoring the goal that beat Riyad Mahrez and his superstar teammates.
Esteban Obiang arrived at the back post to connect with a corner in the 70th minute for Equatorial Guinea’s winner, ending a four-year unbeaten run for the African champion, and leaving their title defense in Cameroon in pieces.
Algeria fans dropped their heads and cried in the Japoma Stadium in Douala.
Algeria launched attack after desperate attack on the Equatorial Guinea goal in the final 10 minutes, but Mahrez and his team could not find a way past 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono.
Algeria had two goals correctly disallowed for offside, one in the first half and one in that frantic search for an equalizer.
After being surprisingly held 0-0 by Sierra Leone in their first game, Algeria are bottom of Group E going into a final group game against former champions Ivory Coast.
It seemed the African Cup could not possibly throw up any more surprises after minnows Sierra Leone and Gambia had secured draws dripping with drama.
Sierra Leone capitalized on a terrible goalkeeper error deep in injury-time for a 2-2 draw against two-time champions Ivory Coast in the other Group E game.
Gambia converted a 90th-minute penalty for a 1-1 draw with Mali that left tournament debutant Gambia incredibly at the top of Group F ahead of former champions Tunisia and Mali with just one more round of group games to play.
Gambia and Mali both scored penalties that were awarded after video reviews. Ibrahima Kone converted for Mali in the 79th minute, but Gambia, which had earlier hit the post and the crossbar with free-kicks, saved a point through Mussa Barrow in the last minute.
In the other game in that group, Tunisia recovered convincingly from their highly contentious loss to Mali to beat Mauritania as expected, and provide the only game that went according to expectations.
Tunisia won 4-0, were 2-0 up after eight minutes, and captain Wahbi Khazri scored a double in a match that might have attracted more attention on any other day.
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much