Defending champion Algeria on Sunday lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in one of the biggest upsets at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a defender who was playing in the fifth tier in Spain last year scoring the goal that beat Riyad Mahrez and his superstar teammates.

Esteban Obiang arrived at the back post to connect with a corner in the 70th minute for Equatorial Guinea’s winner, ending a four-year unbeaten run for the African champion, and leaving their title defense in Cameroon in pieces.

Algeria fans dropped their heads and cried in the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Algeria launched attack after desperate attack on the Equatorial Guinea goal in the final 10 minutes, but Mahrez and his team could not find a way past 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Algeria had two goals correctly disallowed for offside, one in the first half and one in that frantic search for an equalizer.

After being surprisingly held 0-0 by Sierra Leone in their first game, Algeria are bottom of Group E going into a final group game against former champions Ivory Coast.

It seemed the African Cup could not possibly throw up any more surprises after minnows Sierra Leone and Gambia had secured draws dripping with drama.

Sierra Leone capitalized on a terrible goalkeeper error deep in injury-time for a 2-2 draw against two-time champions Ivory Coast in the other Group E game.

Gambia converted a 90th-minute penalty for a 1-1 draw with Mali that left tournament debutant Gambia incredibly at the top of Group F ahead of former champions Tunisia and Mali with just one more round of group games to play.

Gambia and Mali both scored penalties that were awarded after video reviews. Ibrahima Kone converted for Mali in the 79th minute, but Gambia, which had earlier hit the post and the crossbar with free-kicks, saved a point through Mussa Barrow in the last minute.

In the other game in that group, Tunisia recovered convincingly from their highly contentious loss to Mali to beat Mauritania as expected, and provide the only game that went according to expectations.

Tunisia won 4-0, were 2-0 up after eight minutes, and captain Wahbi Khazri scored a double in a match that might have attracted more attention on any other day.