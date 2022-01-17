Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday took a step closer to a fourth title in five seasons with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea, opening up a 13-point lead over the London club at the top.
Manchester City’s 12th consecutive win, thanks to a 70th minute solo strike from Kevin De Bruyne, continues their charge toward a successful defense of their title, but manager Pep Guardiola was quick to dismiss such talk.
Third-placed Liverpool are 14 points behind City, but have two games in hand, including Brentford’s visit on Sunday last week.
“[The players] are going to listen to me that it is not true when people say it is over. In January it is impossible it is over,” Guardiola said.
“If Liverpool win the games in hand, it’s eight points. Now my job is to put in the brains of my players to not believe what the people say. But 12 wins — 36 points from 36 — hats off to them,” the Spaniard said.
After a first half that saw few clear scoring opportunities, other than Jack Grealish being foiled by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea had a chance to take the lead after the break, although Romelu Lukaku’s shot was well saved by Ederson.
City were well in control of the game for large spells and took the points after De Bruyne burst away from N’golo Kante and beat Kepa with a superb shot into the far corner.
“He had many ball losses without any pressure, many ball losses in very promising circumstances,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “He had a huge chance. We want to serve him, but he is part of the team — and the performance up front, particularly in the first half, we can do much, much better.”
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much