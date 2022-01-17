Leaders Manchester City edge Chelsea 1-0, eye title

Reuters, MANCHESTER, England





Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday took a step closer to a fourth title in five seasons with a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea, opening up a 13-point lead over the London club at the top.

Manchester City’s 12th consecutive win, thanks to a 70th minute solo strike from Kevin De Bruyne, continues their charge toward a successful defense of their title, but manager Pep Guardiola was quick to dismiss such talk.

Third-placed Liverpool are 14 points behind City, but have two games in hand, including Brentford’s visit on Sunday last week.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, right, scores against Chelsea in their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“[The players] are going to listen to me that it is not true when people say it is over. In January it is impossible it is over,” Guardiola said.

“If Liverpool win the games in hand, it’s eight points. Now my job is to put in the brains of my players to not believe what the people say. But 12 wins — 36 points from 36 — hats off to them,” the Spaniard said.

After a first half that saw few clear scoring opportunities, other than Jack Grealish being foiled by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea had a chance to take the lead after the break, although Romelu Lukaku’s shot was well saved by Ederson.

City were well in control of the game for large spells and took the points after De Bruyne burst away from N’golo Kante and beat Kepa with a superb shot into the far corner.

“He had many ball losses without any pressure, many ball losses in very promising circumstances,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “He had a huge chance. We want to serve him, but he is part of the team — and the performance up front, particularly in the first half, we can do much, much better.”