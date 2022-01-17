Madison Keys is cautiously optimistic that she has found a way out of the “deep, dark pit of despair” that stalled her career, as the former Flushing Meadows finalist heads into the Australian Open in a confident mood after winning in Adelaide on Saturday.
Keys is to take on 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the first round at Melbourne Park after her straight-sets win over Alison Riske delivered the 26-year-old her first title since 2019 at the Adelaide International 2 warm-up event.
Keys, who rose to seventh in the world rankings in 2016, said she would look to bring elements of her performances in Adelaide into her match against Kenin.
Photo: AFP
“I think the biggest thing that I’m going to do is just remind myself what I was thinking and what I was focusing on this week, continuing to do that,” the American said on Saturday. “Obviously, that’s easier said than done. Just knowing from what I was thinking about last year and the deep, dark pit of despair that I put myself into because of that, I don’t want to go back to that.”
“I don’t want to let myself borderline hate being on the tennis court and hate competing. If I let myself think that way, that’s where it goes,” she added.
Keys won her first Tour title at Eastbourne as a 19-year-old in 2014 and reached the Australian Open semi-finals a year later. She progressed to the US Open final in 2017, but lost an all-American match-up against Sloane Stephens.
The pressure to stay in the upper echelons of the sport eventually took its toll, she said, adding that she would wake up in the middle of the night thinking about defending her ranking.
She continues to fight to keep her thoughts in check.
“I just had to talk myself off of the ledge of it doesn’t really matter,” said Keys, who jumped 36 places in the rankings to 51st after her win in Adelaide.
“All that really matters is going out the next day and competing the best that you can,” she said. “It’s definitely something that I’m having to actively almost fight myself against, but I just know for my mental well-being that’s what I have to do.”
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much