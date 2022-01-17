Gut-Behrami wins downhill

AP, ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria





Lara Gut-Behrami’s season on Saturday finally saw an upswing after two miserable months that included illness, a crash and a COVID-19 infection.

With her first event at the Beijing Winter Games about three weeks away, Switzerland’s Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to win the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season.

“This is what I needed and I’m happy that I skied the way I wanted,” said the Swiss former overall champion, who has nine medals from major championships, but just one Olympic medal, a bronze in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami competes in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup women’s downhill race in Zauchensee, Austria, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“My last two months were everything but good. I am happy that I’m getting back into the rhythm. It’s cool that I could ski on a high level for three days in a row,” said Gut-Behrami, who posted the third-fastest time in the two trainings.

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run.

The Italian got up and skied down the course shortly after the incident.

“I’m bruised and sore, but fortunately intact,” Goggia said.

Gut-Behrami finished with a time of 1 minute, 45.78 seconds in perfect conditions on the 3km Kalberloch course to beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-10th of a second, with Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria 0.44 seconds behind in third place.

It was Gut-Behrami’s second win of the season, but her first since missing nearly four weeks of racing after a positive COVID-19 test.

“After [the season opener in] Solden, nothing went as planned,” Gut-Behrami said. “I was sick in America, then I crashed, then I had COVID-19. I have been skiing like five days in November and three days in December, which is nothing.”

Battling a cold, Gut-Behrami finished 17th and 23rd in two downhills in Lake Louise, Alberta. She won a Dec. 11 super-G in St. Moritz in her native Switzerland, but crashed in another super-G the next day.

Shortly afterward, a positive test forced her into isolation, and she returned to racing at a giant slalom in Slovenia only last week.