Lara Gut-Behrami’s season on Saturday finally saw an upswing after two miserable months that included illness, a crash and a COVID-19 infection.
With her first event at the Beijing Winter Games about three weeks away, Switzerland’s Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to win the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season.
“This is what I needed and I’m happy that I skied the way I wanted,” said the Swiss former overall champion, who has nine medals from major championships, but just one Olympic medal, a bronze in downhill from the 2014 Sochi Games.
Photo: AFP
“My last two months were everything but good. I am happy that I’m getting back into the rhythm. It’s cool that I could ski on a high level for three days in a row,” said Gut-Behrami, who posted the third-fastest time in the two trainings.
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run.
The Italian got up and skied down the course shortly after the incident.
“I’m bruised and sore, but fortunately intact,” Goggia said.
Gut-Behrami finished with a time of 1 minute, 45.78 seconds in perfect conditions on the 3km Kalberloch course to beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-10th of a second, with Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria 0.44 seconds behind in third place.
It was Gut-Behrami’s second win of the season, but her first since missing nearly four weeks of racing after a positive COVID-19 test.
“After [the season opener in] Solden, nothing went as planned,” Gut-Behrami said. “I was sick in America, then I crashed, then I had COVID-19. I have been skiing like five days in November and three days in December, which is nothing.”
Battling a cold, Gut-Behrami finished 17th and 23rd in two downhills in Lake Louise, Alberta. She won a Dec. 11 super-G in St. Moritz in her native Switzerland, but crashed in another super-G the next day.
Shortly afterward, a positive test forced her into isolation, and she returned to racing at a giant slalom in Slovenia only last week.
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much