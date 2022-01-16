ACON
Fight mars drawn game
Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 and also had a player red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as their Africa Cup of Nations (ACON) game ended in a melee on Friday. The result left four-time African champion Ghana third in Group C behind Morocco and Gabon. Ghana substitute Benjamin Tetteh was the man sent off after the game ended for landing a punch on Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza as players and team officials pushed and shoved each other on the field at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Boupendza raced into the middle of the post-game melee and Tetteh greeted him with a right hand. Meanwhile, Morocco are through to the last-16 in Cameroon after a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros in the day’s first game in Group C, while Senegal drew with Guinea 0-0 in Group B.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Brighton get share of points
Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday gained a point in a 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace thanks to a late own-goal from Joachim Andersen. The Seagulls seem destined for an unfortunate defeat after Conor Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season gave Palace a 69th-minute lead against the run of play, but Brighton salvaged a draw three minutes from time when defender Anderson accidentally diverted the ball into his own net. The result saw Brighton move up into eighth place, four points clear of Palace.
LIGUE 1
Thuram hits winner for Nice
Khephren Thuram on Friday hit the winner as OGC Nice came from behind to beat Nantes 2-1 and cut the gap to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain to eight points. Kasper Dolberg gave Nice the lead with a 21st-minute penalty, Nantes leveled on the stroke of halftime, with Andrei Girotto converting a free-kick before Thuram secured the three points in the 56th minute. The midfielder exchanged passes with centerhalf Amine Gouiri before beating Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont from the left.
BUNDESLIGA
Dortmund trounce Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland on Friday snapped a two-game goal drought to score twice, while fullback Thomas Meunier added two more as their side hammered visiting SC Freiburg 5-1. Dortmund moved to 40 points in second place, three behind Bayern Munich ahead of their game against Cologne, which was to start after press time last night.
MAJOR LEAGUE
Fourteen-year-old signed
Axel Kei, a 14-year-old Ivory Coast-born American striker, on Friday became the youngest player to sign a US team sport contract by inking a deal with Real Salt Lake. The Major League Soccer team announced that it had signed Kei from its academy lineup to a two-year contract. At only 15 days beyond his 14th birthday, Kei is 153 days younger than Freddy Adu, a Ghana-born striker who had been the youngest to sign a US pro deal in January 2004 when he joined DC United. “Over the last year, Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said. “His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come.”
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began