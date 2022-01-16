SPORTS BRIEFS

ACON

Fight mars drawn game

Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 and also had a player red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as their Africa Cup of Nations (ACON) game ended in a melee on Friday. The result left four-time African champion Ghana third in Group C behind Morocco and Gabon. Ghana substitute Benjamin Tetteh was the man sent off after the game ended for landing a punch on Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza as players and team officials pushed and shoved each other on the field at Yaounde’s Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. Boupendza raced into the middle of the post-game melee and Tetteh greeted him with a right hand. Meanwhile, Morocco are through to the last-16 in Cameroon after a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros in the day’s first game in Group C, while Senegal drew with Guinea 0-0 in Group B.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Brighton get share of points

Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday gained a point in a 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace thanks to a late own-goal from Joachim Andersen. The Seagulls seem destined for an unfortunate defeat after Conor Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season gave Palace a 69th-minute lead against the run of play, but Brighton salvaged a draw three minutes from time when defender Anderson accidentally diverted the ball into his own net. The result saw Brighton move up into eighth place, four points clear of Palace.

LIGUE 1

Thuram hits winner for Nice

Khephren Thuram on Friday hit the winner as OGC Nice came from behind to beat Nantes 2-1 and cut the gap to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain to eight points. Kasper Dolberg gave Nice the lead with a 21st-minute penalty, Nantes leveled on the stroke of halftime, with Andrei Girotto converting a free-kick before Thuram secured the three points in the 56th minute. The midfielder exchanged passes with centerhalf Amine Gouiri before beating Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont from the left.

BUNDESLIGA

Dortmund trounce Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland on Friday snapped a two-game goal drought to score twice, while fullback Thomas Meunier added two more as their side hammered visiting SC Freiburg 5-1. Dortmund moved to 40 points in second place, three behind Bayern Munich ahead of their game against Cologne, which was to start after press time last night.

MAJOR LEAGUE

Fourteen-year-old signed

Axel Kei, a 14-year-old Ivory Coast-born American striker, on Friday became the youngest player to sign a US team sport contract by inking a deal with Real Salt Lake. The Major League Soccer team announced that it had signed Kei from its academy lineup to a two-year contract. At only 15 days beyond his 14th birthday, Kei is 153 days younger than Freddy Adu, a Ghana-born striker who had been the youngest to sign a US pro deal in January 2004 when he joined DC United. “Over the last year, Axel has proven to be one of the top attacking prospects in the country,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said. “His propensity in front of goal is well beyond his years and coupled with his elite athleticism, he projects to become a goal-scoring force in our league in the years to come.”