US Supreme Court to hear case about prayer in football

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear the case of a former Seattle-area football coach who was removed from his job because he refused to stop praying on the field.

Former Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy’s lawyers say that the religious beliefs of their client, who is Christian, “compelled him to give thanks through prayer at the conclusion of each game for what the players accomplished and for the opportunity to be part of their lives through football.”

After games had ended and after both teams’ players and coaches met at midfield to shake hands, Kennedy would kneel and offer a silent or quiet prayer.

The US Supreme Court is pictured in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP

The practice grew as students joined him and he eventually began to give motivational speeches that often included religious content and a short prayer.

The school district says that when it learned what Kennedy was doing, it tried to accommodate him, asking that he pray separately from students.

However, the district says that Kennedy ultimately declined to change his practice, was put on paid leave and sued.

Lower courts sided with the school district.

In 2019, at an earlier stage of the case, the US High Court rejected getting involved.

However, other justices said that while it was too early to get involved, they were interested in the case.

In a statement issued after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, Kelly Shackelford, the head of First Liberty Institute, which is representing Kennedy, said: “No teacher or coach should lose their job for simply expressing their faith while in public.”

“By taking this important case, the Supreme Court can protect the right of every American to engage in private religious expression, including praying in public, without fear of punishment,” Shackelford said.

However, Rachel Laser, the head of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, which represents the school district, said that it had followed the law, calling Kennedy’s actions “coercive prayers.”

“This case is not about a school employee praying silently during a private religious devotion. Rather, this case is about protecting impressionable students who felt pressured by their coach to participate repeatedly in public prayer, and a public school district that did right by its students and families,” Laser said in a statement.