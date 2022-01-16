The Atlantic League is restoring its pitching mound to 60 feet, 6 inches (18.44m) from home plate and returning strike zone judgement to umpires after experimenting with moving the rubber back a foot and using an automatic ball-strike system.
The independent league announced the changes on Thursday as part of its partnership with Major League Baseball.
The sides have been paired since 2019, with the Atlantic League agreeing to test rules and equipment that might one day reach the major leagues.
Photo: AP
The automated ball-strike (ABS) system debuted in the Atlantic League for the second half of the 2019 season and has since been tested and tweaked in the affiliated Low A Southeast league.
The so-called robo-umps might still one day make it to the majors, although a move to ABS there does not seem imminent.
The 61-foot, 6-inch mound appears dead.
Neither the data nor feedback from players or coaches in the Atlantic League last season suggest the extra foot had much effect.
The Atlantic League will continue to use larger, 17-inch bases; anti-shift rules; and an automatic runner at second base to begin extra innings.
The league also said in a statement that it is to announce other rules experiments for this year later this spring.
“We are honored to pioneer the future of the game with Major League Baseball,” Atlantic League president Rick White said. “We’re proud that many tests today will find their way to the big leagues in the future. We will continue to closely corroborate on tests with MLB.”
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of
COURT BATTLE: The world No. 1’s appeal is that the revocation was not based on the health risk he might pose, but how he might be perceived by anti-vaccine protesters Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government yesterday revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the world No. 1 would be allowed to compete in the Australian Open, despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke said that he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles. Three hours later, Djokovic’s lawyers began