Athletic rally from a goal down to beat champions

AFP, RIYADH





Athletic Bilbao on Thursday came back from a goal down to defeat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 and set up a Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid.

The Basque team, who won the Supercopa last year, trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix crashed off the post before being deflected into the goal via the back of goalkeeper Unai Simon.

However, the match swung Bilbao’s way inside four minutes late in the second half, with both their goals also coming from set-pieces.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, center, celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid in their Supercopa de Espana semi-final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. Photo: AP

A 77th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez leveled the scores, before Nico Williams hit the winner nine minutes from time, finding the net from a corner by captain Iker Munian.

The teenage Williams beat Renan Lodi and Atletico skipper Koke to the ball to head past Jan Oblak in goal.

“I’m very emotional right now,” said 19-year-old Nico Williams, who lined up for the match alongside elder brother Inaki. “I hope there will be many more joys like this. I’m very happy to have been able to experience this with my Inaki and my mother, who came to hug us at the end of the match.”

“She told me I deserved it. The hug with my brother after my goal is a moment I will never forget,” he said.

Oblak said that his team had been stunned by the defeat.

“It’s hard to explain, we conceded two goals off set-pieces. We have conceded a lot of goals like that this season, and it happened to us again tonight,” the Slovenia international said. “We have to find the answer to this problem, otherwise it will be very complicated until the end of the season.”

Real Madrid on Wednesday made sure of their place in tomorrow’s final in Riyadh with a 3-2 win over Barcelona.