Athletic Bilbao on Thursday came back from a goal down to defeat La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 and set up a Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid.
The Basque team, who won the Supercopa last year, trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix crashed off the post before being deflected into the goal via the back of goalkeeper Unai Simon.
However, the match swung Bilbao’s way inside four minutes late in the second half, with both their goals also coming from set-pieces.
Photo: AP
A 77th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez leveled the scores, before Nico Williams hit the winner nine minutes from time, finding the net from a corner by captain Iker Munian.
The teenage Williams beat Renan Lodi and Atletico skipper Koke to the ball to head past Jan Oblak in goal.
“I’m very emotional right now,” said 19-year-old Nico Williams, who lined up for the match alongside elder brother Inaki. “I hope there will be many more joys like this. I’m very happy to have been able to experience this with my Inaki and my mother, who came to hug us at the end of the match.”
“She told me I deserved it. The hug with my brother after my goal is a moment I will never forget,” he said.
Oblak said that his team had been stunned by the defeat.
“It’s hard to explain, we conceded two goals off set-pieces. We have conceded a lot of goals like that this season, and it happened to us again tonight,” the Slovenia international said. “We have to find the answer to this problem, otherwise it will be very complicated until the end of the season.”
Real Madrid on Wednesday made sure of their place in tomorrow’s final in Riyadh with a 3-2 win over Barcelona.
A British skier crashes through wooden fencing on a downhill corner and slams into a pole, breaking his leg. An American hits an icy patch at the bottom of a hill and crashes into a fence, breaking one ski and twisting the other, also breaking his leg. Another American, training before a biathlon race, slides out on an icy corner and flies off the trail into a tree, breaking ribs and a shoulder blade, and punctures a lung. These were not scenes from high-speed Alpine or ski cross events. They happened on cross-country ski and biathlon tracks made with artificial snow.
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s Australian Open preparations were in tatters on Tuesday when she self-destructed for the second week in a row and was almost unable to serve at an Adelaide warm-up event. A week after her delivery deserted her at the first of two Adelaide lead-in tournaments, Sabalenka suffered the same fate as she was stunned in three sets by world No. 93 Rebecca Peterson 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka dished up 21 double faults and was reduced to serving underarm in the second and third sets in a desperate effort to get the ball into play. She took so much