SUPERCOPPA
Inter down Juventus
Substitute Alexis Sanchez scored with the last kick of the match on Wednesday to help Inter win the Supercoppa Italiana with a 2-1 victory over Juventus after extra-time. Sanchez’s goal, helped by an error from the Juventus defense, sparked scenes of wild celebration at the San Siro as almost every member of the Inter bench ran onto the field to embrace Sanchez in the far corner. Lautaro Martinez had converted a penalty in the first half to cancel out midfielder Weston McKennie’s opener.
EFL CUP
Chelsea reach final
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday achieved a first after his team beat Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-finals, meaning he has reached every major final unlike any predecessor at the west London club. After victory in the Champions League final and a losing FA Cup final last season, Chelsea are to return to Wembley Stadium next month to contest the EFL Cup final after Antonio Rudiger’s header sealed a 1-0 victory against Tottenham to complete a 3-0 aggregate win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham defeat Norwich
Jarrod Bowen scored twice on Wednesday to send West Ham United back into the top four of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Norwich City. Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table. With eight assists as well, Bowen has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season — the most of any English player in the top flight. West Ham climbed two points above Arsenal into fourth place, although the Gunners have a game in hand. Norwich now have six successive defeats without scoring, equaling a club record in the Premier League.
SUPERCOPA
Xavi proud despite loss
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was proud of his team even though they lost 3-2 on Wednesday to Real Madrid in a thrilling Supercopa de Espana semi-final in Saudi Arabia. Real beat Barca for the seventh time in eight Supercopa clashes, but Xavi said that his side deserved to win. “We had it in our hands,” Xavi told a news conference in Riyadh. “We dominated Madrid for most of the game, but we still lack experience, patience and effectiveness. We are close. We cornered Real. It is a pity.”
AFCON
Referee ends game early
A major refereeing blunder overshadowed Wednesday’s games at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The referee in charge of the Mali-Tunisia game caused chaos by twice blowing the final whistle too early, incensing coaches on the losing team and causing a lengthy debate about whether the match would have to be restarted. Mali were ahead 1-0 when referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia ended the game early in Limbe, but it was Tunisia who refused to come back out 30 minutes later when officials tried to restart the match, with the coach saying his players were already in their ice baths by then. In other games on Wednesday, the Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0 and Ivory Coast defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0.
