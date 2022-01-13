Southampton got Serbian businessman Dragan Solak’s reign as owner off to a flying start on Tuesday with a 4-1 thrashing of Brentford to pull further clear of the relegation zone.
Another season in the top-flight looks safe for the Saints as they moved above Brentford into 11th, 13 points clear of the bottom three.
Southampton’s new ownership group Sport Republic was founded by Rasmus Ankersen, who recently stepped down as Brentford codirector of soccer.
Photo: AFP
Ankersen helped lead the Bees back to the top flight for the first time in 74 years, but in Southampton’s first home game since the reported ￡100 million (US$136.3 million) takeover went through, it was a night to forget for Brentford.
“They [the owners] saw a good game today and a deserved three points,” said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after his side scored four goals at home for the first time in an English Premier League game since 2017.
“It’s not very often that injury-time plays out and we feel comfortable, because sometimes it’s tight here. Today we had a fantastic performance,” Hasenhuttl said.
Jan Bednarek’s header opened the scoring after just five minutes as he got on the end of James Ward-Prowse’s corner.
Thomas Frank’s men fought back to level on 23 minutes courtesy of a fine volley from Vitaly Janelt, but Southampton quickly restored their advantage when Ibrahima Diallo’s fierce shot from the edge of the box came back off the post and rebounded into his own net off Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.
Armando Broja made the game safe after the break when the Chelsea loanee raced clear from halfway before calmly slotting into the bottom-right corner.
Che Adams then came off the bench to round off a fine night for the hosts as he latched onto a simple long ball and chipped the onrushing Fernandez.
A sixth consecutive away league game without a win leaves Brentford still in 13th position.
“Fair play to Southampton, but my job is to look at my team’s performance,” Frank said. “If we are not playing every second of every Premier League match 100 percent then we are not getting anything out of it.”
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of