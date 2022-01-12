The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga.
Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa cancellation by insisting Australia’s border policies were non-discriminatory.
Photo: Reuters
Despite a win in court restoring his visa on Monday, Djokovic’s fate is now to be determined by Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke, due to his personal power to again cancel the visa and deport the world’s No. 1 male tennis player.
Any decision to recancel the visa would likely be met by a fresh legal challenge from Djokovic, and a request for an injunction to stay out of immigration detention so that he could play in the Australian Open, where he is chasing a male record 21st grand slam singles title.
To recancel the visa, Hawke would have to be satisfied there are grounds for cancelation, such as a threat to public safety, and that cancelation was in the public interest.
That could bring fresh scrutiny to Djokovic’s pre-travel declaration and his public appearances in the days after his positive COVID-19 test result of Dec. 16 last year.
In his Australian traveler declaration, filed on Jan. 1, Djokovic declared “no” when asked: “Have you traveled or will you travel in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”
The declaration is accompanied with a warning that giving false or misleading information is a “serious offence,” also punishable by civil penalties.
In documents filed to the federal circuit court, Djokovic said that on Jan. 1 he authorized his agent to submit this declaration, before traveling to Melbourne from Spain via Dubai on Tuesday last week.
Asked if the travel declaration could provide fresh grounds to cancel Djokovic’s visa, a spokesperson for Hawke said the minister was still considering whether to exercise his power to do so.
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former