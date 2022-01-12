Georgia Bulldogs snap 41-year title drought

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana





Confetti rained down on the Georgia Bulldogs as fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”

Four decades of pent-up emotion were unleashed on Monday night as the Bulldogs snapped a frustrating national championship drought by vanquishing their nemeses.

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, beating Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff for its first title in 41 years.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today

“I’ve never been around a group of players that really wanted it so bad and wouldn’t be denied,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this.”

Smart, a Bulldogs defensive back in the mid-1990s, returned to his alma mater in 2016 after helping Nick Saban build a dynasty as an assistant at Alabama.

Georgia have become an elite program under Smart, but have not been able to chase down their Southeastern Conference rivals, until now.

They also did it the way Alabama have broken their hearts so many times over the years: Coming from behind and finishing with a flourish.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard (36.6m) touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8 minutes, 9 seconds left, and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard touchdown on a screen to put the Bulldogs up eight with with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left.

The final blow came from Georgia’s dominant defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

“I just saw the ball in his hands and that was all she wrote,” said safety Lewis Cine, the game’s defensive Most Valuable Player.

With just more than a minute left, Ringo took off behind a convoy of blockers and went 79 yards, Smart chasing and yelling at him to go down so he would not risk a fumble.

The touchdown set off a wild celebration by the relieved Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

“There’s going to be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight,” Smart said, paraphrasing the late Georgia play-by-play man Larry Munson.