Trent Boult yesterday bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126 in reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 521-6 declared in the second Test.
The final wicket fell in the final over of the day in Christchurch as the Bangladesh innings ended inside a session and a half, to leave them 395 in arrears.
After two days the hosts look well on course for the victory they need to draw the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.
Photo: AFP
New Zealand had made batting look easy after being sent in on a green wicket, with opener Tom Latham in the middle for more than nine hours for his 252, while Devon Conway added 109 and Tom Blundell was 57 not out.
When the Black Caps declared, pace bowlers Boult and Tim Southee then showed how to move the ball on a verdant surface as they ripped through the Bangladesh lineup.
Boult put the difference down to local knowledge.
“That’s the beauty of Test cricket, the little subtleties that come with different grounds,” he said. “The wicket obviously offers a little bit of bounce with a bit of grass on it. It’s all about the length here, of us getting them on the front foot and encouraging them to drive down the ground.”
Boult ended with 5-43, while Southee took 3-28.
Only two relative Test novices, Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan, provided any resistance.
Yasir, in his third Test, made 55, while Nurul was out for 41 in his fifth appearance.
Boult became the fourth New Zealand bowler to take 300 Test wickets when he bowled Mehidy Hasan for 5 to join Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Southee.
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former