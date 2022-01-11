NZ’s Trent Boult skittles Bangladesh

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





Trent Boult yesterday bagged five wickets as Bangladesh were rolled for 126 in reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 521-6 declared in the second Test.

The final wicket fell in the final over of the day in Christchurch as the Bangladesh innings ended inside a session and a half, to leave them 395 in arrears.

After two days the hosts look well on course for the victory they need to draw the two-match series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed plays a shot against New Zealand on the second day of the second Test in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

New Zealand had made batting look easy after being sent in on a green wicket, with opener Tom Latham in the middle for more than nine hours for his 252, while Devon Conway added 109 and Tom Blundell was 57 not out.

When the Black Caps declared, pace bowlers Boult and Tim Southee then showed how to move the ball on a verdant surface as they ripped through the Bangladesh lineup.

Boult put the difference down to local knowledge.

“That’s the beauty of Test cricket, the little subtleties that come with different grounds,” he said. “The wicket obviously offers a little bit of bounce with a bit of grass on it. It’s all about the length here, of us getting them on the front foot and encouraging them to drive down the ground.”

Boult ended with 5-43, while Southee took 3-28.

Only two relative Test novices, Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan, provided any resistance.

Yasir, in his third Test, made 55, while Nurul was out for 41 in his fifth appearance.

Boult became the fourth New Zealand bowler to take 300 Test wickets when he bowled Mehidy Hasan for 5 to join Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and Southee.