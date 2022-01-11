Forest dump lackluster Gunners out of Cup

AFP, LONDON





Nottingham Forest on Sunday dumped 14-time winners Arsenal out of the FA Cup after Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool survived scares against lower-league opposition to progress.

West Ham United saw off Leeds United 2-0 in the day’s only third-round match featuring two English Premier League teams, while Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Sheffield United 3-0.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal huffed and puffed against Forest at the City Ground in the evening kickoff and ultimately paid a heavy price for their below-par performance, losing 1-0.

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban, left, scores past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno in their FA Cup match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Lewis Grabban converted a superb Ryan Yates cross to set up a tie against holders Leicester City in the fourth round.

“I don’t want to use excuses, I expect the team I put out to do better and when you don’t in the cup you are out,” said a despondent Arteta, who now only has the Premier League to focus on.

Earlier, a much-changed Spurs were trailing at halftime against League One opponents Morecambe, but Harry Winks leveled before substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored late to seal a 3-1 win.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was absent for the game against the club at which he began his playing career after testing positive for COVID-19.

Spurs — 59 places higher than their opponents — fell behind in the 33rd minute when Morecambe captain Anthony O’Connor converted from close range.

The hosts struggled to impose themselves, and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte summoned Moura and Kane from the bench with just over 20 minutes to go.

Spurs still needed a slice of luck to level — Winks’ free-kick was overhit, but it flew over flailing Morecambe goalkeeper Trevor Carson and into the far corner.

Moura put Spurs ahead in the 85th minute after rounding the goalkeeper following a charge from midfield and Kane made sure.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, back at Anfield after completing his COVID-19 isolation period, watched as his side went behind before recovering to win 4-1.

Liverpool named five youth team players in their team to face League One side Shrewsbury Town after a pandemic-affected buildup to the match, with more academy players on the bench.

Shrewsbury struck with their first real attack of any threat, when Daniel Udoh fired home from close range following a Nathanael Ogbeta cross, but the hosts were level just seven minutes later when Kaide Gordon, aged 17 years and 96 days, became the second-youngest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Fabinho gave Klopp’s men the lead from the penalty spot shortly before halftime, and there were further goals from substitute Roberto Firmino and a second for Fabinho.

Goals from Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen were enough for West Ham to beat Leeds 2-0 at the London Stadium, while Daniel Podence scored twice in a 3-0 win for Wolves against Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Luton Town defeated Harrogate Town 4-0, Cardiff City edged Preston North End 2-1, Stoke City beat Leyton Orient 2-0 and Norwich City won 1-0 away at Charlton Athletic.

Additional reporting by staff writer