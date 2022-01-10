SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

NZ head for massive total

Captain Tom Latham yesterday smashed an unbeaten 186, as New Zealand bounced back from their shock defeat in Mount Maunganui to amass 349-1 on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Latham raised 148 runs with fellow opener Will Young and then consolidated New Zealand’s position with his still-flourishing 201-run stand with Devon Conway, who remained not out on 99. “The way Tom hit some of his drives, the sound of ball meeting the bat was awesome,” New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said. “To be not out and bat the whole day and to be continuing tomorrow with Devon ... it was a fantastic effort from both ends.”

ICE HOCKEY

NHL mourns player’s death

The NHL and hockey organizations around the US on Saturday joined to mourn the death of a Connecticut high school player who died after sustaining an on-ice injury on Thursday. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, died after he fell to the ice during a junior varsity game at the Brunswick School in Greenwich. Another player was unable to stop and collided with Balkind, cutting his neck with his skate. Balkind was pronounced dead at Greenwich Hospital. The news hit especially hard for Cam Atkinson, a forward with the Philadelphia Flyers who was born and raised in Connecticut. “I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” Atkinson posted on social media. “We’re sending our love to the St Luke’s and Brunswick communities. A horrible tragedy playing the game we all love #sticksoutforteddy.”

BASKETBALL

Randle fined for profanity

New York Knicks star Julius Randle was on Saturday fined US$25,000 by the NBA for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews. The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Wednesday practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics. That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in news conferences and media interviews. Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Gu wins first crystal globe

China’s Eileen Gu on Saturday capped the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women’s halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California to capture her first crystal globe. The 18-year-old reigning world champion — who was born in the US, but will represent China at next month’s Beijing Olympics, where she is tipped to win gold — delivered a pair of solid runs and finished with a best of 97.50. Gu’s win saw her become the first skier in freestyle World Cup history to win four consecutive World Cup competitions. “I’m absolutely blown away,” Gu said. Former halfpipe world champion Kelly Sildaru (92.50) of Estonia finished second, while American Brita Sigourney (87.75) took bronze.