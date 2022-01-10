CRICKET
NZ head for massive total
Captain Tom Latham yesterday smashed an unbeaten 186, as New Zealand bounced back from their shock defeat in Mount Maunganui to amass 349-1 on the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Latham raised 148 runs with fellow opener Will Young and then consolidated New Zealand’s position with his still-flourishing 201-run stand with Devon Conway, who remained not out on 99. “The way Tom hit some of his drives, the sound of ball meeting the bat was awesome,” New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said. “To be not out and bat the whole day and to be continuing tomorrow with Devon ... it was a fantastic effort from both ends.”
ICE HOCKEY
NHL mourns player’s death
The NHL and hockey organizations around the US on Saturday joined to mourn the death of a Connecticut high school player who died after sustaining an on-ice injury on Thursday. Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at St Luke’s School in New Canaan, died after he fell to the ice during a junior varsity game at the Brunswick School in Greenwich. Another player was unable to stop and collided with Balkind, cutting his neck with his skate. Balkind was pronounced dead at Greenwich Hospital. The news hit especially hard for Cam Atkinson, a forward with the Philadelphia Flyers who was born and raised in Connecticut. “I’m heartbroken for the Balkind family and everyone who knew and loved Teddy,” Atkinson posted on social media. “We’re sending our love to the St Luke’s and Brunswick communities. A horrible tragedy playing the game we all love #sticksoutforteddy.”
BASKETBALL
Randle fined for profanity
New York Knicks star Julius Randle was on Saturday fined US$25,000 by the NBA for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews. The league cited Randle’s use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Wednesday practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics. That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in news conferences and media interviews. Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Gu wins first crystal globe
China’s Eileen Gu on Saturday capped the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women’s halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California to capture her first crystal globe. The 18-year-old reigning world champion — who was born in the US, but will represent China at next month’s Beijing Olympics, where she is tipped to win gold — delivered a pair of solid runs and finished with a best of 97.50. Gu’s win saw her become the first skier in freestyle World Cup history to win four consecutive World Cup competitions. “I’m absolutely blown away,” Gu said. Former halfpipe world champion Kelly Sildaru (92.50) of Estonia finished second, while American Brita Sigourney (87.75) took bronze.
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former