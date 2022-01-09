FA CUP
Man City down Swindon
Manchester City on Friday shrugged off the absence of manager Pep Guardiola and seven first-team players due to COVID-19 protocols to ease past fourth-tier side Swindon Town 4-1 in the third round of the FA Cup. Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the English champions with Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lilo among 14 backroom staff affected by an outbreak of the disease. “We were in touch at halftime. There was not a massive change, because everything was as planned as before,” Borrell said about his communication with Guardiola. “He has great confidence in all of us. Not just me but all the backroom staff.” City still named a strong starting lineup, with England international Kyle Walker and captain for the night Ilkay Gundogan among those coming into the side. Seventy-one places separate the sides in the English soccer pyramid. Cole Palmer laid the opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva scored on 14 minutes, Gabriel Jesus netted the second and Gundogan’s inch-perfect free-kick found the bottom corner to make it 3-0. Harry McKirdy then struck a consolation past Zack Steffen at his near post 12 minutes from time before Palmer restored the three-goal advantage.
BUNDESLIGA
Bayern suffer shock loss
A makeshift Bayern Munich on Friday conceded two goals in four minutes to suffer a shock 2-1 loss against Borussia Moenchengladbach as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break. Missing nine players through COVID-19 infections, and more to Africa Cup of Nations duties and injuries, league leaders Bayern still easily bossed ’Gladbach around for about 30 minutes and took the lead through top scorer Robert Lewandowski in the 18th minute. However, the visitors sensationally struck twice with their first two chances of the game, with a Florian Neuhaus volley in the 27th minute and Stefan Lainer’s glancing header shortly after turning the game around. Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork as Bayern desperately pushed for an equalizer and missed a bagful of chances.
LIGUE 1
Marseille end long wait
Olympique de Marseille on Friday ended a 44-year wait to defeat Girondins de Bordeaux away in Ligue 1. Cengiz Under’s first-half strike was enough for the visitors’ 1-0 win, Marseille’s first in Bordeaux since October 1977. The home team were without a host of players due to COVID-19 infections and injuries, while Marseille were without Steve Mandanda, Alvaro Gonzalez, Valentin Rongier and Arkadiusz Milik. Midfielder Pape Gueye and forward Bamba Dieng are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Marseille made the better start, with defender Duje Caleta-Car striking the post early on. Under finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he ran at several defenders before firing past Benoit Costil in the Bordeaux goal. Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo missed a good chance to equalize when he fired over with only the goalkeeper to beat shortly afterward. Costil kept his side in it with several saves after the break. Marseille counterpart Pau Lopez then provided some late drama when he was treated for a dislocated finger. The Spanish goalkeeper was booked for his protests before he received treatment.
