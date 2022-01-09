Osaka pulls out of warmup for Australian Open

Naomi Osaka yesterday pulled out of a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, saying that her “body got a shock” after playing her first matches in four months, opening the door for Simona Halep to take the Melbourne Summer Set title.

Osaka, the reigning Australian Open champion, hit the court this week for the first time since her tearful early exit at the US Open, after which she took a long break to deal with personal matters.

In Melbourne, she played three matches in quick succession and they took a toll.

She withdrew before the start of her semi-final on Rod Laver Arena against Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

“Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the #AusOpen,” the Japanese superstar and top seed said in a statement released by the Australian Open on Twitter.

Osaka added on her own Twitter feed that it had been a tough return and she did not want to push too hard with the opening Grand Slam of the year to start on Jan. 17.

“Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took,” she said. “Thank you for all the love this past week I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you soon.”

Her withdrawal sent Kudermetova into the final with a walkover.

Kudermetova is to play Halep, who crushed Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2.

There are two simultaneous WTA events being run as part of the Melbourne Summer Set in the lead-up to this month’s Australian Open.

In the other tournament, American Amanda Anisimova swept past 26th-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina to zero in on her second WTA title, racing through their semi-final 6-2, 6-0.

The 56-minute thrashing at Rod Laver Arena set up a final against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who beat American young gun Ann Li 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3.

At the Adelaide International, top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty beat former French Open winner Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4.

The winner is to play Elena Rybakina, who beat Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 in the other Adelaide semi-final.

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are among six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park.

At the ATP Melbourne Summer Set 1, Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated, the former world No. 3 handed a 7-5, 7-6 (11/9) defeat by American Maxime Cressy at Rod Laver Arena.

Big-serving Cressy, currently ranked 112th in the world, hit 17 aces past the Bulgarian and won when he converted his fourth match point to advance to today’s final against Rafael Nadal, who beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 7-5.

ATP CUP

AP, SYDNEY

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov yesterday qualified Canada for their first ATP Cup final when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in the doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia.

Canada face Spain in the final today.

Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week, but the Canadians ended that winning streak.

Shapovalov got the match off to a good start for Canada by winning his opening singles 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, but Medvedev leveled with a 6-4, 6-0 victory against Auger-Aliassime.

“I had to try and stay positive. Of course it was tough, especially [because] that second set went the way it went in singles,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Denis helped me and the team to push myself. We had a tough start in the doubles, so to be able to come back in this way, it’s really a team effort.”