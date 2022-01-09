Khawaja torments England with ton 2

PERSONAL FIRST: Usman Khawaja said that his innings put Australia in a position to win the fourth Test, with England set 388, which they made 358 for the final day

AFP, SYDNEY





Usman Khawaja yesterday scored his second century of the match to place Australia in a commanding position to chase down yet another victory over England in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja has been in imperious form in his comeback from a 30-month Test exile, hitting 137 in the first innings before adding an unbeaten 101 to break English hearts.

His domineering 179-run partnership with Cameron Green set up a late declaration and left a beleaguered England having to defy history with a formidable target of 388.

The ball eludes the dive of England captain Joe Root from a shot off the bat of Australia batsman Usman Khawaja on day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The tourists got to the close without losing a wicket for 30, with Zak Crawley on 22 not out and Haseeb Hameed on 8. They trail by 357.

The highest winning run chase in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) stands at 288-2 by Australia against South Africa in 2006. No touring team have gone past 200.

England, who surrendered the Ashes inside 12 days and have yet to pass 300 in the series, will hope to stop Australia going 4-0 up on the final day today.

Khawaja became the third Australia player to score twin centuries in 140 years of Ashes cricket at the SCG, and the sixth in any Test.

“I always wanted to score a century in both innings in first-class cricket and have never done it, but it’s just a nice one to tick off,” Khawaja said. “It puts the team in a position where hopefully we can try win a Test match tomorrow [today]. It all worked out pretty well, it doesn’t always happen in life, in cricket, it’s special.”

He toyed with the England bowling with his hundred flowing off 138 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

He had solid support from Green, who registered his second Test half-century with a confidence-boosting 74 before he top-edged Jack Leach to Joe Root.

Alex Carey surprisingly came out to bat and was out first ball to Leach, signaling the long-awaited declaration by skipper Pat Cummins.

Leach finished with 4-84 off 21.5 overs.

Khawaja and Green rebuffed England’s efforts after the loss of key batsmen David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to have Australia at 86-4.

Smith again failed to get going in a 31-ball stay and was bowled for 23 after he was late on the shot from a Leach skidder.

Mark Wood once again captured the valued wicket of the No. 1-rated Test batsman Labuschagne, having him caught behind for 29.

The Durham express bowler has now taken Labuschagne’s wicket three times among his eight wickets in the series in the space of 52 balls.

Australia lost openers Warner (3) and Marcus Harris (27) before lunch.

The indefatigable Wood coaxed an outside edge off Warner for stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope to take the catch.

Pope finished with four catches deputizing for Jos Buttler, who had X-rays after taking a blow to his left index finger on day 2.

Buttler’s injury would be evaluated at the end of the Sydney Test, team officials said.

England earlier added 36 runs before they were dismissed for 294 in their first innings to give Australia a 122-run innings lead.

Jonny Bairstow added 10 runs to his overnight score before he was caught behind off Scott Boland for 113.