Elgar deflects praise, hails step forward for Proteas

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG





South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Thursday looked to play down praise for his match-winning performance, but said beating India to win the second Test was a significant step forward for his young team.

Elgar scored an unbeaten 96, weathering a storm of hostile India bowling, to guide his side to a seven-wicket win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and square the series.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but we’ve fought long and hard for this,” the Proteas skipper told an online news conference after the victory. “The last four days have pushed us to different levels within our team and the guys have responded brilliantly. It’s great to know that we’ve accomplished another Test win.”

South Africa’s Dean Elgar plays a shot against India on the fourth day of the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Elgar, 34, took over last year as captain of a side in transition after the retirement of many top players such as Hashim Amla, A.B. de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn, leaving a young replacement side in its wake.

“I’m always team over performance. I don’t play for accolades, I don’t play for the personal gain out of this game,” Elgar said. “I play for my teammates and winning. Luck was on my side, as I was the person that’s got us over the line.”

“It’s a nice feeling knowing that you’ve contributed in a big way. I think it means a hell of a lot for me when it comes to influencing our environment and leading from the front,” he said. “I think it makes it a lot easier for guys to follow you and actually trust what you’re saying in the changing room.”

The deciding match is in Cape Town starting on Tuesday.

AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND

Reuters, SYDNEY

Johnny Bairstow yesterday scored England’s first century of the series as the tourists staged a fightback after a torrid start to the third day of the fourth Ashes Test, but Australia remained in command with a lead of 158 at the close of play.

Bairstow’s gutsy 103 not out helped his side to 258-7 in reply to Australia’s 416-8 declared, a position that looked highly unlikely when England limped battered and bruised to lunch on 36-4.

The 32-year-old steadied the innings in a 128-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket and continued to defy the Australia bowlers when the all-rounder departed for 66.

He suffered a painful blow to the thumb from a Pat Cummins delivery, but soldiered on to bring up his seventh Test century a few minutes before stumps when he slapped a delivery from the Australia captain to the boundary for a four.

Stokes enjoyed a major stroke of luck on 16 when a Cameron Green delivery thumped into his stump, but failed to shift the bail. He survived after a Decision Review System (DRS) review to bring up his 25th half-century just before tea.

He hit nine fours and a six before walking when he was trapped leg before wicket by Nathan Lyon.

Cummins then got his first wicket of the match to dismiss Jos Buttler for a duck and his second after a DRS review detected a touch of Mark Wood’s bat before it was caught by Lyon.

Bairstow is to resume today with Jack Leach, who was 4 not out.