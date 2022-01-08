South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Thursday looked to play down praise for his match-winning performance, but said beating India to win the second Test was a significant step forward for his young team.
Elgar scored an unbeaten 96, weathering a storm of hostile India bowling, to guide his side to a seven-wicket win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and square the series.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but we’ve fought long and hard for this,” the Proteas skipper told an online news conference after the victory. “The last four days have pushed us to different levels within our team and the guys have responded brilliantly. It’s great to know that we’ve accomplished another Test win.”
Photo: AFP
Elgar, 34, took over last year as captain of a side in transition after the retirement of many top players such as Hashim Amla, A.B. de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn, leaving a young replacement side in its wake.
“I’m always team over performance. I don’t play for accolades, I don’t play for the personal gain out of this game,” Elgar said. “I play for my teammates and winning. Luck was on my side, as I was the person that’s got us over the line.”
“It’s a nice feeling knowing that you’ve contributed in a big way. I think it means a hell of a lot for me when it comes to influencing our environment and leading from the front,” he said. “I think it makes it a lot easier for guys to follow you and actually trust what you’re saying in the changing room.”
The deciding match is in Cape Town starting on Tuesday.
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
Reuters, SYDNEY
Johnny Bairstow yesterday scored England’s first century of the series as the tourists staged a fightback after a torrid start to the third day of the fourth Ashes Test, but Australia remained in command with a lead of 158 at the close of play.
Bairstow’s gutsy 103 not out helped his side to 258-7 in reply to Australia’s 416-8 declared, a position that looked highly unlikely when England limped battered and bruised to lunch on 36-4.
The 32-year-old steadied the innings in a 128-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket and continued to defy the Australia bowlers when the all-rounder departed for 66.
He suffered a painful blow to the thumb from a Pat Cummins delivery, but soldiered on to bring up his seventh Test century a few minutes before stumps when he slapped a delivery from the Australia captain to the boundary for a four.
Stokes enjoyed a major stroke of luck on 16 when a Cameron Green delivery thumped into his stump, but failed to shift the bail. He survived after a Decision Review System (DRS) review to bring up his 25th half-century just before tea.
He hit nine fours and a six before walking when he was trapped leg before wicket by Nathan Lyon.
Cummins then got his first wicket of the match to dismiss Jos Buttler for a duck and his second after a DRS review detected a touch of Mark Wood’s bat before it was caught by Lyon.
Bairstow is to resume today with Jack Leach, who was 4 not out.
Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in Seattle when he noticed a woman behind the bench pressing her cellphone against the divider. Nadia Popovici’s message caught the attention of Hamilton, the assistant equipment manager for the Canucks. It said: “The mole on the back of your neck is possibly cancerous. Please go see a doctor.” After returning to Vancouver, Hamilton had the mole biopsied. It was diagnosed as a malignant melanoma. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was
Novak Djokovic has confirmed he plans to aim for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open later this month, but the Serbian world No. 1 might have to do it with the jeers of outraged locals ringing in his ears. Djokovic’s announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19 provoked outrage in Melbourne, where the Grand Slam is to take place from Jan. 17. Tennis Australia and government officials quickly said that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment, but that cut
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
Japan’s rugby union season starts tomorrow with big ambitions, tongue-twister team names and a rebrand that has left some fans wondering which version of the sport they are to be watching. Japanese rugby chiefs want to create “the best league in the world” with 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Australians Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper among the foreign talent on show. Organizers also plan to invite southern hemisphere teams to play Japanese clubs in special “cross-border matches.” However, the rugby union competition’s new name — Japan Rugby League One — has confused some with its apparent reference